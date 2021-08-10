The next legislative session is starting soon and parties are already putting their fundraising mechanisms to work.
The local legislative Dem-NPL Districts 25 and 26 are holding a fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 9457 West Ridge Road on Lake Elsie in Hankinson.
Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, State Rep. Alisa Mitskog (D-25) and District 26 Dem-NPL chairman Jim Dotzenrod will speak at the event.
“We as local legislative districts have to be able to help fund and organize an election every four years. So that’s kind of an ongoing enterprise and it’s also a way to communicate with the supporters we have and the friends we have in our local area. COVID really threw a wrench into that,” Dotzenrod said.
He said the party hasn’t been able to fundraise and reach out to constituents over the past year due to COVID-19. Now that COVID-19 cases have declined, the party can take the opportunity to speak with constituents.
The event will cover a number of topics from national issues to hyper-local issues, Dotzenrod said.
Dotzenrod said he plans to speak about agriculture issues and the condition of American democracy.
He said he also expects constituents to come with their own questions and concerns, which he looks forward to having a dialogue about.
“The event is promoted as a fundraiser, but it’s also just a way to make sure that we keep in touch with people and have these opportunities to talk about policies and objectives and things that we feel are concerns,” Dotzenrod said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.