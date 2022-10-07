The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League hosted a rally in Wyndmere, Thursday, Oct. 7. The event was put on to raise funds and hopes for Dem-NPL North Dakota State Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod and incumbent North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, both Dem-NPL-District 25.

The two candidates spoke at the event, hosted at Schmit Movers in Wyndmere, alongside former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D).



