The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League hosted a rally in Wyndmere, Thursday, Oct. 7. The event was put on to raise funds and hopes for Dem-NPL North Dakota State Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod and incumbent North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, both Dem-NPL-District 25.
The two candidates spoke at the event, hosted at Schmit Movers in Wyndmere, alongside former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D).
All three speakers called for more unity in the political system, invoking the names of previous politicians and voters who worked across party lines after World War II. Dotzenrod spoke about the advice Nick Schmit, founder of Schmit movers, gave him earlier in his career.
“This is not a test of party loyalty. This is really a question of can you find good people. At the end of the day when the TV cameras are off and the news people are gone, are these the people who will not be pushed around and convinced to switch one way or another? You want to find people that you can believe in and you can trust,” Dotzenrod said, “He didn’t care about if someone was too liberal or too conservative, that would take care of itself. He was concerned with whether someone is trustworthy.”
The theme of unity between parties continued throughout the night as both Mitskog and Heitkamp took the stage.
“Our ancestors came here. They worked hard for a better life, I think that is what everyone who comes to America wants and that growing up here, in Richland County or North Dakota we feel that,” Mitskog said.
The candidates brought up issues that they believe are important on the coming ballot. Mitskog took some time to talk about access to healthcare, saying people who work hard at minimum wage, but do not receive healthcare from work, deserve coverage like everyone else.
“Those people, they should have the same opportunities for healthcare that we have. When I was driving back to Wahpeton I thought, this is what we stand for as Democrats, we really want to take care of people. Not a hand out, but people who are working hard,” Mitskog said.
Dotzenrod talked about the possibility of road trains being allowed on the roads, a proposal backed by North Dakota Republican State Sen. Larry Luick (D-25). Road trains are semis with at most three trailers, approximately 200 ft in length and 360,000 pounds in weight. Currently, road trains are illegal in most states, including North Dakota.
Dotzenrod questioned the safety of road trains when it comes to road maintenance and winter driving, claiming the additional trailers could pose a danger to other drivers.
“Most people I have talked to have said, in the winter time when they are passing a semi on the interstate, there is a period of time where they cannot see. They don't want to see longer trains. That is a big difference between myself and the guy running against me,” Dotzenrod said.
Luick responded to these comments saying that safety has been the top priority with road conditions at number two.
“My whole objective was to get the pilot program in the works to see if we could make it work and how it works. His comments are kind of premature because the research hasn’t been done the way I feel it should happen,” Luick said.
The rally concluded with an auction to raise money for the Dem-NPL. Auctioned off were pies, a wooden donkey and a signed tie from former North Dakota Governor Arthur A. Link. The tie was bought by Dotzenrod, who had campaigned alongside Link early in Dotzenrod’s career.
