Editor’s note: This is part two of the story regarding the discrimination investigation at Wyndmere and Lidgerwood Public Schools. Part one was published in the Sept. 6 paper. The discrimination investigations came after Lidgerwood teacher and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls basketball coach Erin Bohnenstingl filed a complaint against Wyndmere principal and athletic director Scott Strenge. An informal and formal investigation were conducted and found no evidence that Strenge discriminated against Bohnenstingl on the basis of her gender.
Complaint against Bohnenstingl
Prior to the discrimination investigation into Scott Strenge that found no evidence of sexual discrimination, an incident occured with Erin Bohnenstingl after the playoff basketball game against Hankinson Feb. 17.
According to notes by Strenge, a parent had approached him on April 1 regarding Bohnenstingl’s behavior after the game.
“She [the parent] said she [Bohnenstingl] was screaming at them and that she was very demeaning towards the team. She did not believe she built the girls up after a tough game,” Strenge said in the notes.
This complaint came six weeks after the initial incident. According to Bohnenstingl in a statement made to the basketball co-op board, she had resolved the issue with the parent prior to the parent’s conversation with Strenge.
“From what I know it had a good resolution. I don’t think it was an official complaint per se, it was more of a concern because that particular parent talked to the coach, it was when it was reported after the fact that he felt that an investigation was needed,” Bastian said.
The parent’s comments were followed up with an investigation from Strenge and the Lidgerwood AD at the time, Brandon Schlenner. As part of the investigation, anonymous statements were taken from the students involved in girls basketball. These statements showed a mix of responses to the incident.
“What is weird about it is it had happened so long after the fact. But the investigation into it really seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Lidgerwood Superintendent Chris Bastian said.
Due to Bohnenstingl’s prior conversation with the parent, unclear formality of the comments and the time that had passed between the incident and the comments, the investigation’s merit and necessity were called into question. As part of her complaint against Strenge, Bohnenstingl stated that it was not a formal complaint and therefore did not warrant such an investigation.
At this time no resolution has been made to the investigation regarding the parent’s comments.
Co-op
While the discrimination investigation was taking place, a decision was being made regarding the possibility of joining a co-op with Hankinson for girls basketball. The co-op was eventually accepted.
Both Bastian and Wyndmere Superintendent Anthony Morrison have stated that the events surrounding the co-op are unrelated to the investigations.
“It was a true storm. The co-op had nothing to do with the other two things, it was entirely coincidental. Mr. (Chad) Benson contacted us about the same time, his only concern was not having enough girls. It was the perfect storm,” Bastian said.
During the discussion of the co-op a survey was sent out to the Wyndmere and Lidgerwood communities to determine general opinion on whether or not to join in a co-op. In the section allowing for comments, many expressed concerns regarding coaching.
In total, there were 107 responses to the survey with 20% citing coaching issues as a reason why they would not want to accept Hankinson into the co-op.
At an initial joint school board meeting, the decision to co-op with Hankinson was declined. After this, a stipulation was added to the agreement that coaching would be opened up to anyone who wanted to apply, alongside other stipulations. The decision to co-op was then accepted.
The NDHSAA has since approved the co-op and girls from Hankinson will be able to play basketball as a Warbird this season.
The procedure for hiring the coach will not change from the standard process. Strenge will be involved with the hiring process. Morrison believes that the investigation will not influence his decision on who to hire.
“Mr. Strenge is a professional and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to perform his duties as a professional. The other part of it is there is Lidgerwood as well, so there are two ADs taking a look at that,” Morrison said.
The applications for head coach were open for a month to anyone interested. According to Morrison, as of Aug. 30, only one person had applied to the position. The applications closed on Sept. 12.
“Anyone who is making decisions about these processes is making sure we do what’s best for students. Making sure everything we do is what is best for students. We want to make sure that we can do that as soon as possible,” Morrison said.
