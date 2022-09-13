Editor’s note: This is part two of the story regarding the discrimination investigation at Wyndmere and Lidgerwood Public Schools. Part one was published in the Sept. 6 paper. The discrimination investigations came after Lidgerwood teacher and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls basketball coach Erin Bohnenstingl filed a complaint against Wyndmere principal and athletic director Scott Strenge. An informal and formal investigation were conducted and found no evidence that Strenge discriminated against Bohnenstingl on the basis of her gender.

Complaint against Bohnenstingl



Tags

Load comments