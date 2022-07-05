Dive into reading

From left to right: Micah Kaczynski, Brooklyn Frolek, Berkley Frolek and Julia Wick at Lidgerwood Public Library recently. A group of older children met to work on crafts like making sea turtles out of paper bowls, paints, and cut out fins.
Normally it would take around 20 hours for someone in Lidgerwood to drive to an ocean. The Lidgerwood Library decided to cut that time down with their summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The program aims to give local youth the chance to hang out, do arts and crafts, and read. The group meets every Tuesday through July 12, with a break July 5.
The program is split into two groups, ages 3-6, who meet in the morning, and ages 7 and up who meet after that.
Children who participate in the program have had the opportunity to complete multiple art projects including sculpting sea creatures, decorating a window and even taking care of a few beta fish.
“They are very fun crafts. Kathy makes some very fun crafts to do,” Micah Kaczynski said.
Brooklyn Frolek’s favorite craft was sculpting coral for the windows.
“It is fun to see how it turns out at the end,” Frolek said.
The program is authorized by the North Dakota State Library and is designed to get kids excited about reading.
“It gives us a chance to explore things that we don’t usually get to do,” librarian Kathy Majica said. “They are encouraged to read. I am wide open to anything they want to read as long as they pick up a book, that’s all that counts to me.”
The kids have taken the opportunity to read. Each week a stack of well read books pile up on the librarian’s desk as a new batch is checked out for the next week.
“I have not recommended that they read anything but what they like,” Majica said.
The choices in books vary from kid to kid as everyone has something different that they like to read.
“I read ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and ‘Dogman.’ I like graphic novels,” Kaczynski said.
Funding for the program came from the Lidgerwood Community Club, whose members donated money for craft supplies and food.
Because Oceans of Possibilities lasts over multiple weeks in the summer, youth are given the opportunity to complete crafts over multiple weeks. The Lidgerwood Library makes sure that everyone has something they can take home.
“It is for families, older and younger, it is a good thing to be able to come out here and read,” Majica said.
