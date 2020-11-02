A settlement to resolve federal and state litigation related to the Fargo Moorhead Diversion project was approved and signed Monday, Oct. 26 by leaders of the FM Diversion Authority, Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, cities of Comstock and Wolverton, Minnesota, and the Buffalo Red River Watershed District.
The agreement, officials stated, includes provisions for the Diversion Authority to provide compensation and mitigation to political subdivisions located within Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, for potential impacts from the diversion project. The agreement also includes a joint submittal to dismiss the federal lawsuit and all challenges related to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources permit.
"We believe this agreement gives us the local control to ensure that our concerns over the impacts in Richland County from the diversion project will be adequately addressed," Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said. "This agreement also recognizes the concerns of our school districts, townships and ensures the city of Christine, North Dakota, is not negatively affected from flooding due to the project."
Wilkin County Commissioner Dennis Larson reiterated that upstream Red River of the North communities wanted Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, to have flood protection, but also that local concerns be addressed.
"The project has changed many times since we formed the JPA and we needed to make sure programs are in place to protect those who are impacted," Larson said.
The agreement includes a joint submittal to dismiss the federal lawsuit before Chief Judge John R. Tunheim and any pending appeals, the Minnesota Contested Case related to the Minnesota DNR Dam Safety and Public Waters Work Permit No. 2018-0819, and the case in Minnesota state court related to the BRRWD permit, according to an Oct. 26 statement.
Additional compensation for potential impacts from the diversion project will come from an economic impact relief fund that will be funded by the Diversion Authority and administered by the JPA.
"The relief fund will be funded with an initial deposit of $35 million and will include additional deposits over time after construction of the project is completed by the authority until the total reaches $75 million," officials stated.
The agreement also ensures funding to complete or construct infrastructure related to flood risk reduction projects in the North Dakota and Minnesota cities of Christine, Comstock, Georgetown and Wolverton.
