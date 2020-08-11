It wasn’t the prom many were expecting, but it gave some high school students in Lidgerwood the chance to dress up and have fun together.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, Lidgerwood high schooler Kendra Kaczynski and a few of her classmates met at the pool park in Lidgerwood for a Grand March and continued to the American Legion in town for the dance. They all dressed up and were happy to experience what most consider a milestone event for juniors and seniors.
“I decided to put together a prom before we started our last year of high school. We thought it would be nice to have one last get together for the seniors before they headed to college,” Kaczynski said.
Herself, Drew Frolek, Faith Fredrickson, Lexi Meyer and Katie Willprecht were on the planning committee of the prom after their school had been forced into canceling prom due to COVID-19.
“Since the school would not allow us to use any of our class funds we had raised in the past to hold prom, we decided to make it happen without them,” Kaczynski said.
While it wasn’t the same prom she and her classmates were expecting, Kaczynski said she was happy to be able to give fellow classmates something to remember other than the pandemic.
The planning committee was able to use decorations from classmates and supplies from previous proms to decorate the stage. The Lidgerwood students were happy and grateful that both the park and the American Legion were willing to donate their facilities for them to use.
“I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback from students about the whole night,” Kaczynski said. “The parents and grandparents were all very happy to see all of us in our dresses and everyone that attended had a fun time.”
The dance went until midnight and there were snacks and punch for the students that the five students on the planning committee collectively brought. And while there was no crowning of a king or queen like a traditional prom, the students danced, laughed and had a wonderful evening together.
“Although it wasn’t exactly the same as other proms, it was still so much fun. It was nice to get together with classmates and I’m so happy it all worked out. Having a summer prom made it that much more fun than past years. It was also perfect weather for us which was great,” Kaczynski said.
Overall, the Lidgerwood students were very happy with how the evening turned out.
