Early morning collision with deer on Highway 13

Pema Ghale, 37, of Fargo, North Dakota, struck a deer on Highway 13 near County Road 30 early on Oct. 2, according to a release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

The Wyndmere Fire Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident at approximately 6:18 a.m. Ghale sustained minor injuries from the crash, but the vehicle was totaled.

Ghale was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to receive treatment for the injuries. The release states that safety belts were worn and airbags were deployed.

