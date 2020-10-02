Early morning collision with deer on Highway 13

Pema Ghale, 37, of Fargo, North Dakota, struck a deer on Highway 13 near County Road 30 early on Oct. 2, according to a release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
The Wyndmere Fire Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident at approximately 6:18 a.m. Ghale sustained minor injuries from the crash, but the vehicle was totaled.
Ghale was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to receive treatment for the injuries. The release states that safety belts were worn and airbags were deployed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.