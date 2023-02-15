Education leaders in northern and southern Richland County, North Dakota, are glad state House Bill 1251 was recently defeated.
The bill, which had not been amended before its failure, concerned limiting compensation for school district superintendents. Specifically, North Dakota superintendents would have been required to serve at least 475 students. Also, the total compensation a district provides its superintendent would not be allowed to exceed 1.5% of the total state and local general fund money received by the school district.
A second reading of HB 1251 on Friday, Feb. 10 resulted in 90 nay and no yay votes. Had the bill advanced, passed by the North Dakota Legislature and signed into law, the student population clause would not have impacted the Wahpeton Public Schools District (four schools, 1,180 enrolled students). It would have impacted the Richland 44 School District (two schools, 275 students).
“I think a lot of voices spoke up as a result of this bill,” said Dr. Britney Gandhi, Richland 44’s superintendent and high school principal. “I believe everyone in our state cares about our kids’ education. Many people were educated on how our smaller districts have found ways to get creative with our budget.”
Richland 44’s schools are located in Abercrombie and Colfax, North Dakota. Gandhi, who personally testified against HB 1251, said she is grateful for the constituents who also shared concerns.
“I’m grateful for our legislators for listening. I had spoken to all three of them (representing North Dakota District 25). There was a chance for positive education about what our boards are doing to be fiscally responsible,” Gandhi said.
House Bill 1251’s co-sponsors, News Monitor previously reported, included state Rep. Matt Ruby, R-District 40, House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor, R-District 37, House Education Committee Chairman Rep. Pat Heinert, R-District 32, and Committee Vice Chairman Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. In January, Schreiber-Beck said it was important and needed to talk about sharing superintendents, even if the topic itself was controversial.
“Students are at the forefront of all discussions around education,” Schreiber-Beck said previously. “As a former educator, I recognize the importance of excellent teachers, staff, administrators and school boards.”
Tim Campbell is one of two Richland County commissioners who serve on a school board. Commissioner Nathan Berseth represents Richland 44 and Campbell represents Fairmount Public School. A single-building district, Fairmount, North Dakota has a consistent population of 100-105 students, Campbell said in January.
“I’m happy about the decision that they’re going to leave us with local control,” Campbell said following the Feb. 10 vote. “Let’s let us local people in our school districts decide what’s best for our own districts. I would hope they would realize that.”