Education leaders in northern and southern Richland County, North Dakota, are glad state House Bill 1251 was recently defeated.

The bill, which had not been amended before its failure, concerned limiting compensation for school district superintendents. Specifically, North Dakota superintendents would have been required to serve at least 475 students. Also, the total compensation a district provides its superintendent would not be allowed to exceed 1.5% of the total state and local general fund money received by the school district.



