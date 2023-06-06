With the 2022-2023 education year finished, it is time again for school board elections. Positions serving the Hankinson, Fairmount, Wyndmere and Lidgerwood school districts are all on the ballots this year. All four elections will take place Tuesday, June 13, in their respective towns.
Fairmount Public School’s board is made up of five members. Of these five, two positions are up for election. Members Renae Swanson and Jennifer Kleveland will not be running for reelection this year. Currently only one person has stepped forward to be on the ballot, Stephen Campbell. The other position will be decided by write-in votes. The election will be held from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13 at the Fairmount Community Center.
Lidgerwood's election will take place June 13 at Lidgerwood Public School. This election will select two at-large city school board members. Also on the ballot will be a decision regarding the publication of board proceedings in the district’s official newspaper. Polling in Lidgerwood opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.
The Wyndmere Public School District’s election opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m., with voting in the school gymnasium. This election will select one new school board member to serve on the board for a three-year term. The ballot will also include a decision regarding the publication of minutes.
Hankinson Public School's board election will be held in the Hankinson Community Center Main Hall. The polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. One rural position is open for election. As a rural position, the candidates are expected to represent the interests of students, families and the community outside of the city limits. This position is a three-year position. As well, the ballot will allow voters to decide if records of proceedings need to be published in the district’s official newspaper.