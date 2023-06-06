Election updates: Richland County
Courtesy MCS

With the 2022-2023 education year finished, it is time again for school board elections. Positions serving the Hankinson, Fairmount, Wyndmere and Lidgerwood school districts are all on the ballots this year. All four elections will take place Tuesday, June 13, in their respective towns.

Fairmount Public School’s board is made up of five members. Of these five, two positions are up for election. Members Renae Swanson and Jennifer Kleveland will not be running for reelection this year. Currently only one person has stepped forward to be on the ballot, Stephen Campbell. The other position will be decided by write-in votes. The election will be held from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13 at the Fairmount Community Center.



