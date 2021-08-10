Emergency management gets two grants

Emergency Manager for Richland County Office of Emergency Management Brett Lambrecht announced the department received two grants at the Tuesday, Aug. 3 Richland County Commission meeting.
The first grant is valued at $34,228.52 from the 2021 State Homeland Security Grant.
Lambrecht outlined how the grants will be utilized.
Approximately $19,995 of the grant money will be used to secure hallway doors, the boiler room and electrical room entrances with fobs at the Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton.
“It makes everything a little easier and accessible, but then it’s more secure,” Lambrecht said.
Four LED flood flights are planned to be added to the front of the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. An additional five LED flood lights are planned between the main entrance doors, buildings, sidewalk and parking lot of the Law Enforcement Center. The cost of the project is $6,723.
The lights will provide more security, Lambrecht said.
Additionally, $6,843 will be used to secure the communication tower in Barney with a chain-link fence.
“There’s nothing around it right now at all. People could get on it and climb on it and whatever they want to do,” Lambrecht said.
Finally, $667.48 will be used to install an emergency panic alarm in the assessor’s office.
The department was also awarded an $82,368 Emergency Management Performance Grant.
“The Emergency Management Performance Grant provides state, local, tribal and territorial emergency management agencies with the resources required for implementation of the National Preparedness System and works toward the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.
Richland County Water Resource Board
Richland County Water Resource Board members reached an agreement with the county commission about water board mill levies in the upcoming budget.
Arv Burvee, chairman of the Richland County Water Resource Board, spoke to the county commission about concerns over proposed mill levies.
“Last year, you cut us by a mill down to three, and we were able to adjust our budget and able to handle the three mill amount. And we were able to operate our office in a good fashion, I think. But I’m here to tell you that if you cut us to one it’s going to drastically affect the operation of the water,” Burvee said.
Burvee outlined some of the ramifications of reducing the water board’s mill levies which included laying off the board’s technician and reducing the number of board meetings per month. Currently, the board typically meets at least twice per month.
“I certainly do not want you to have an organization that can’t function. We understand the importance of it,” Richland County Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said.
The commission agreed to try to keep the water board at 2.75 mills as it works through the preliminary stages of the budget.
The commission also noted that it could transfer money to the water board should the need arise.
Richland County Health Department
The commission gave permission to the Richland County Health Department to hire an additional staff member to assist with immunizations and health services in the county.
The position is fully funded by three different grants. The position will be closed in June 2023 once the grant money is exhausted.
“The goal of (the grants are) not only increasing immunizations around the county, which due to COVID, we’ve seen a dip in pretty much all immunizations, including childhood immunizations. But also just to increase health equity, access to healthcare, reaching underserved populations throughout the county,” said Kayla Carlson, health services director.
Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth asked Carlson if current health department employees would be able to take on the additional duties Carlson outlined.
“To be completely transparent, I’ve already had a few staff in the last few weeks come to me feeling burnt out with all of the work that’s required. For us to absorb this, it would create additional burnout and likely some of our other programs would suffer,” Carlson said.
