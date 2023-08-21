Emil Resler receives Quilt of Valor

Emil Resler, center, a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, accepts thanks from Quilts of Valor volunteers Sara Bellmore and Cindy Kvidera.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Emil Resler, who attended Lidgerwood High School before currently residing in Fargo, North Dakota, received his Quilt of Valor Sunday, Aug. 20.

The ceremony, taking place at Veterans Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota, included quilts being given to three U.S. military veterans. Resler was joined by brothers and U.S. Army and Navy veterans Richard and Roger Abel, Breckenridge.

Ginny Buck, far right, shares more about Quilts of Valor with Resler, Richard Abel, center left, and Roger Abel, center right. In addition to Red River Quilters members and other family, the three heroes were joined by their wives: Pat Resler, Colleen Abel and Eloise Abel.


