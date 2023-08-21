Emil Resler receives Quilt of Valor

Ginny Buck, far right, shares more about Quilts of Valor with Resler, Richard Abel, center left, and Roger Abel, center right. In addition to Red River Quilters members and other family, the three heroes were joined by their wives: Pat Resler, Colleen Abel and Eloise Abel.
Emil Resler, who attended Lidgerwood High School before currently residing in Fargo, North Dakota, received his Quilt of Valor Sunday, Aug. 20.
The ceremony, taking place at Veterans Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota, included quilts being given to three U.S. military veterans. Resler was joined by brothers and U.S. Army and Navy veterans Richard and Roger Abel, Breckenridge.
“Emil Resler joined the U.S. Army in January 1968,” said Ginny Buck, a member of the Red River Quilters. “He had his basic training at Fort Lewis and was also stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Belvoir and Fort Ord.”
After Resler’s training, he was sent to the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. There, he was with the Ninth Infantry and 15th Engineer Division, which built fire bases.
“On one occasion, he was with some mountaineers on a mission,” Buck said, sharing from Resler’s history. “They came to a river that they needed to cross. As he was looking down, he saw that the river was mined. This made the crossing very dangerous.”
It was necessary to slowly maneuver across the mined river. Ressler and the mountaineers were successful. Another incident occurred when another fire base was being built.
“They heard a C-130, which was going to dump Agent Orange. They had to try taking cover, but were still exposed to it,” Buck said.
While building a fire base, Resler ended up injured. He was hit three times in the back.
“His fellow soldiers were hollering for him to fall to the ground, but he couldn’t, as the bullets had hit nerves in his back. This caused him to be unable to fall,” Buck said.
The frozen in place Resler was able to be maneuvered down by someone at the scene. He was then lifted out, taken to a gunship to Japan and eventually returned to the United States.
“Emil is a member of the VFW and Disabled American Veterans,” Buck said. “He has received the Purple Heart and Sharp Shooter medals. He was honorably discharged in 1969.”
Resler, who attended the ceremony with wife Pat, proudly accepted the thanks for his service and sacrifice.