Essential business keeps going during pandemic

Husband and wife Nathan and Julie Falk bought Hankinson Drug in 1998 and as their business expanded, so did their family.
Together they have eight children and due to school closures, they have had to juggle their work and home lives, homeschooling and running an essential business as a result of COVID-19.
“Well, it’s tough, but it has to be done, so you have to make it work,” Julie Falk said. “Busy, busy, just run, run, run all of the time.”
In 1998, she graduated from North Dakota State University, earning a doctorate of pharmacy degree. The same year the Falks bought Hankinson Drug and expanded towards home decor and giftware.
In 2004 the Falks expanded once again by opening a tele-pharmacy in Lidgerwood.
Due to pharmacies’ status as essential businesses, the Falks had no choice but to stay open during the pandemic.
“We knew we had to be open because our patients need us, we need to be here for our customers,” Julie Falk said. “So it was tough, but we’re getting through it and hopefully it will be over soon.
“We were working more hours and people weren’t coming in, but we were running meds out to people and doing curbside, and people could come in if they were wearing a mask,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requests that people wear masks. Hankinson Drug doesn’t require that customers wear masks, but it’s strongly encouraged.
“We encourage people to wear masks they aren’t required to wear masks, but it is the best thing according to the CDC that people wear masks in public places,” Falk said. “So we encourage that to protect our people that are immune compromised.”
Medications are a necessity for residents at St. Gerard’s nursing home in Hankinson. It is up to staff to make sure the community of care nursing home meds are safely filled.
“They have people who come in once or twice a day to pick up the medications needed by the patients in the nursing home,” Falk said. “The nursing home is a big thing, it’s huge. We hope that none of our patients in the nursing home get it because if that happens, we don’t want to see anyone go down because of this.”
Julie’s Pharmacy is a sister store to Hankinson Drug and is located in and Lidgerwood specializes in tele-pharmacy.
“In tele-pharmacy you don’t have an actual pharmacist in the building and we do all of the filling in Hankinson, we deliver there twice a day,” Falk said. “I consult my patients over there through the tele-network so they sit in a booth or in a room and they talk to me face-to-face live over a TV type network.”
Hankinson Drug is not just relegated to pharmaceuticals, but sells speciality items such as home goods, clothing and other products. COVID-19 has negatively impacted this part of Julie Falk’s business, but things are turning around.
“We haven’t sold that many gift items at all in the last four months, but it is picking up again,” she said. “People are more out and about. They are not afraid to wear masks in public anymore.”
The pharmacy has an immunization room where they administer shots against the flu and shingles.
Falk is also a mentor to NDSU students on rotation can come and learn from her, learning pharmacy in a real practice. One of the biggest challenges she has faced during the pandemic was trying to keep products in stock.
“Thermometers have been tough to keep in stock,” Falk said. “(There’s also) hand sanitizer, masks and other products people need to know if they have symptoms of COVID-19. You need a thermometer at home, and thermometers have been very hard to get. So it has been challenging.”
One of the other challenges Falk faced was homeschooling while working.
“We had to home-school six kids while working full time. That was very challenging, so after I get home after working all day I have to homeschool,” Falk said. “One graduated and planning a graduation party. How do you do that during COVID?”
Falk’s adaption to homeschooling was easy for homework, but difficult in keeping her children’s attention.
“You just have to set time aside I have a college degree and it’s not hard dealing with their homework, but it’s hard to sit down and focus when you have six other brothers and sisters running around the house,” Falk said. “How do you get them to all focus at the same time?”
The impression you get from Falk is that she is a strong person and she has been told that.
“I know this is all in God’s hands and I know we need to do what’s best for all of us, and we’ll get through this,” Falk said.
When asked how Falk stays optimistic she said, ”I was raised in a strong Catholic family and they always taught me to stay strong, God will get us through this. I guess that helps a lot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.