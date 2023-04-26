Estates looks at finances
Dakota Estates was able to maintain its independence as a non-profit after a revitalized board led fundraising efforts last year. 

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Dakota Estates brought financial information to the community meeting they hosted, Tuesday, April 25. According to the Dakota Estates board member Janice Illies, who had asked for finances last fall, before becoming a member of the board, the numbers are not entirely accurate right now.

When administrative shifts happened last year bookkeeping methods also changed. This caused information to become muddled. Illies does not suspect foul play with the finances as was rumored.



