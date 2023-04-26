Estates looks at finances

Dakota Estates brought financial information to the community meeting they hosted, Tuesday, April 25. According to the Dakota Estates board member Janice Illies, who had asked for finances last fall, before becoming a member of the board, the numbers are not entirely accurate right now.
When administrative shifts happened last year bookkeeping methods also changed. This caused information to become muddled. Illies does not suspect foul play with the finances as was rumored.
With the finances being tracked more stably Illies expects to have a good understanding of how things have changed by the end of this year, when Dakota Estates will have a full 12 months of consistent bookkeeping.
The finances did show a large cut had been made to the organization’s expenses. With a new administration, the group is able to better determine what needs to be cut.
Dakota Estates also presented Brochures with the recently updating pricing information from the start of April. Rent increased this month in order to create a more consistent revenue stream. This revenue will then go towards expenses to the building.
One major expense which Dakota Estates faces is repairing the roof. This spring, water damage was found due to leaks in the roof. Insurance agents were called out and the non-profit is awaiting an estimate to see how much it will cost to repair the building and what money is available to them.
The group is also looking into raising wages for their employees. This would be done in order to prevent turnover and support a new group of workers that would stay for some time. However, Dakota Estates did not give a timeline of when this would happen, or how much wages would increase by.
It is also expected that the group will continue fundraising. This year has seen multiple fundraisers from the organization, including fish frys and a pie sale. The group does not expect to stop their fundraising efforts, even if finances become stable.