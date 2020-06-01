“We’re excited to announced that we’ve hired a new reporter, Grant Evans, who will cover the communities of Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Fairmount and Wyndmere for the News Monitor,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “Grant started this week and will work out of our shared Daily News-News Monitor office in Wahpeton.”
Evans is originally from Langdon, North Dakota (pop. 2,000), roughly four hours north of Wahpeton. Recently he graduated from Minnesota State University-Moorhead with a degree in English and Mass Communications.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, classes were relegated to online studies through a program called D2L or Desire to Learn. The university went through major changes during the pandemic,” Evans said. “Programs were cut and so were faculty. This is coming off the heels of expensive cosmetic renovations the school made, now students are left pondering whether they will be finishing their degrees at MSUM.”
Evans spent the last days of his collegiate career focusing on Shakespeare, an intensive reading and writing course, he said.
“Although the class was held online, there were discussions, quizzes, and tests. I am, needless to say, grateful to be working in a newsroom with people who are particularly helpful and friendly here at the Daily News and News Monitor,” he said.
“I pursued a career as a reporter because I was disenfranchised with literature and mainly focused my time on creative non-fiction and objective writing. Along the way I had professors who were supportive of my desire to write objectively, formatting my writing into a comparative literature; working with quotes of non-fiction writers and a small amount of pop culture,” Evans said.
“I am thrilled to have Grant join our team,” Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “His enthusiasm and desire to keep our communities informed is just what we were looking for.”
“I look forward to ingratiating myself into the community of Wahpeton,” Evans added. “I was surprised how much this small city has to offer. The Chahinkapa Zoo, Walmart, and restaurants I probably won’t be spending time in for now due to my overwhelming fear of pandemics. Years ago I laughed when an interviewer asked writer Jonathan Franzen what his biggest fear was and he responded, ‘pandemics.’ I expected solar flares or asteroids, but Franzen, as usual, was right on the money.”
Evans said he is happy to be working for this organization in our welcoming community.
“I hope to meet or communicate with many of the readers of the News Monitor. My e-mail address will be grante@wahpetondailynews.com, and I can be reached at 642-8585 x131. I will keep you posted via the Daily News and News Monitor websites,” he said.“Thanks for inviting me into your community and stay safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.