During a Coffee with the Legislators event in Hankinson, Saturday, April 15, North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck R-District 25 met with constituents to discuss the 68th Legislative Assembly. Topics addressed included sexual content in libraries, government control and education.

The event began with legislators speaking about the work that they have been doing before the floor was opened to attendees for a Q&A.



