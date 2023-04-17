During a Coffee with the Legislators event in Hankinson, Saturday, April 15, North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck R-District 25 met with constituents to discuss the 68th Legislative Assembly. Topics addressed included sexual content in libraries, government control and education.
The event began with legislators speaking about the work that they have been doing before the floor was opened to attendees for a Q&A.
One of the major concerns expressed by attendants was regarding local autonomy. Bills such as House Bill 1205, regarding sexual content in libraries, Senate Bill 2231, regarding pronoun policies in schools which had a veto sustained, and others have been argued as increasing state control over local areas.
“It is really troubling. I am not sure what happens to legislators when we walk through the doors. I think they ignore what a majority of North Dakotans want. They are very troubling issues and the lack of respect for local experts, I shake my head (about). It is embarrassing, the actions of the legislature,” Mitskog said.
Luick spoke about SB 2231, which he sponsored as a way to protect teachers from school policies. This would require them to use a student’s preferred pronouns, if those pronouns did not align with the student’s assigned sex at birth.
“I love each and every one of you, and everyone else," Luick said. "I have no prejudices of any kind. Coming through judiciary for the years that I have been there, we have gay and lesbian bills that come to us every single session. But once they understand that they are not going to be made a special class of persons, they kind of understand that we have to make our discrimination laws work better than what they are or are enforced better than what they are. Not just keep piling on regulations and rules.”
SB 2231 passed through the North Dakota House and Senate before being vetoed by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. The veto was sustained after the House voted 56-36 to override the veto.
Education bills were a topic covered across multiple attendant questions during the Q&A session. One major concern was regarding HB 1491, which would provide $6 million in grants for schools to provide free school lunches to all students with household incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level. The bill passed the House 80-11 but failed to pass in the Senate with a vote of 23-24. Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck voted for bill, while Luick didn't.
More controversy came after the legislature voted to increase their own budget for lunches.
“The same day we had that $6 million bill to eliminate shaming that was going on in schools. It is going on in schools and I don’t know if it is going on in Hankinson but it is going on in schools that are very close to Hankinson …” Luick said, “... That is still a possibility. However, when you start setting precedence of going above federal standards of 130% (of the federal poverty level), now there are going to be other programs that are going to have complications for. If we were to fund school lunches 100%, maybe that is not such a bad idea, but the shaming part has got to go away.”
HB 1205, which addresses the presence of sexual content in children’s sections of public libraries, was brought up. The bill was passed in the House before being amended and passed by the Senate. The amendments now await approval from the House.
Proponents of the bill are concerned about the content children are given access to without parental approval. Luick brought a packet of quotes from five controversial books which he called pornography as examples of the books the bill is meant to deal with. These books include “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews and “Looking for Alaska" by John Green. Concerns about the effect of pornography on developing brains has been a major issue for parents and youth across the country.
“This is absolutely pornographic and obscene and this is in public libraries in the kids’ sections. Anybody who says this is not a problem they have a problem, and I am serious about that,” Luick said.
Opponents of the bill have claimed that it amounts to a book ban and impedes on a library's ability to operate. Opponents have also argued that this is a local issue that should be dealt with by the people who frequent the libraries rather than by the state.
“We at the state level, I am probably not going to get to your library to look at what the materials are, at the school library or even a public library. That is a local control issue that the state should not be interfering with in my mind,” Schreiber-Beck said.
In education, issues were raised with HB 1532, which provides millions of dollars towards paying for students to attend private school. Legislators recently passed HB 1532 with a vote of 27-19 in the Senate and 51-41 in the House. All three District 25 legislators voted against the bill.
“It is a national bent, that all states have and are starting to now fund private schools. All these have come down. It is a national bent and they pick up on the national bent. I absolutely could not believe the members of the house that voted for that,” Schreiber-Beck said.
Concerns about the bill have been raised due to it acting as funding for private schools without requiring them to follow the same regulations and requirements as public schools.
Controversy was furthered by expectations that HB 1532's constitutionality may be challenged, which would cause North Dakota to spend money defending it.
Proponents of the bill argue that parents of students who attend private schools are still paying property taxes which contribute to public schools.
The 68th Legislative Assembly will have finished its 80 allowed days on Friday, May 5. It is likely that the session will conclude before the deadline.