Fairmount blood drive coming Thursday, June 18

Spring is the season when life is renewed. One important way to help renew life is to give blood at the Fairmount, North Dakota, blood drive, which runs from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Fairmount Community Center.
Each blood donation can help multiple patients such as preemies, surgery patients and cancer patients. Just think, it could be someone you love.
By giving blood, donors help replenish the community blood supply which can be used by relatives, friends or neighbors. Blood can be stored for only 42 days, so a continual fresh supply is critical and can only come from volunteer blood donors.
Anyone may need blood at any time. In the event of an accident, serious illness or surgery, an adequate blood supply can be the difference between life and death.
To sign up to help save a life, contact Carmen Swanson, coordinator, at 701-474-5810 or 640-1552 to make an appointment or go to www.vitalant.org.
To save time donors, can now fill out their Fast Track online by downloading the Vitalant app on their smartphone, or by visiting www.vitalant.org the day of their donation. To donate blood, volunteers must be at least 16 years old (16-year-old donors need a minor permit which is available online) and be in good health.
