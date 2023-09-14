Fairmount man faces burglary, drug possession charges

Justin Meyer.

A Fairmount, North Dakota, man faces multiple charges of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and one charge of burglary relating to two separate incidents in Fairmount and Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Justin Michael Meyer, 31, made his initial appearances before Richland County District Court on Monday, Sept. 11. He has been charged with one count of class C felony-level burglary, dated Aug. 28, 2023. He has also been charged with one count each of second offense possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia, all of which are class C felony-level acts. Finally, he has been charged with infraction-level third or subsequence offense possession of marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinol paraphernalia. The last four charges are dated Sept. 1, 2023.