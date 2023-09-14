Fairmount man faces burglary, drug possession charges

A Fairmount, North Dakota, man faces multiple charges of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and one charge of burglary relating to two separate incidents in Fairmount and Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Justin Michael Meyer, 31, made his initial appearances before Richland County District Court on Monday, Sept. 11. He has been charged with one count of class C felony-level burglary, dated Aug. 28, 2023. He has also been charged with one count each of second offense possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia, all of which are class C felony-level acts. Finally, he has been charged with infraction-level third or subsequence offense possession of marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinol paraphernalia. The last four charges are dated Sept. 1, 2023.
Based on a Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Meyer allegedly committed burglary in Wahpeton on or about Aug. 27, 2023. The burglary was reported the next day and responded to by a county deputy, according to a criminal complaint.
Reviewing video surveillance, the deputy observed a male exit a white vehicle. According to the complaint, the male used a bolt cutter to open two storage units, which he then entered. The male unsuccessfully attempted to enter a third unit.
“The vehicle was registered to the defendant and when deputies made contact with him, he admitted to being on the premises to use the bathroom, was in possession of a bolt cutter in his vehicle, and fit the description of the person seen on surveillance,” the complaint states.
Based on another sheriff’s office investigation, Meyer allegedly possessed fentanyl without a valid prescription, plus methamphetamine and paraphernalia for methamphetamine and marijuana, on or about Sept. 1, 2023. The incident took place in Fairmount.
On Sept. 1, the sheriff’s office assisted with a probation search of Meyer and his vehicle, multiple complaints state. According to one complaint, deputies found M30 pills, which are known to contain fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.
A second complaint states that deputies found a small clear plastic baggies with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine, also a Schedule II controlled substance. The third complaint states that deputies found a used syringe with a small amount of a liquid substance and a glass round pipe with a white residue beloved to be methamphetamine.
“The defendant has a prior non-marijuana conviction from 2015,” the complaints state.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 13, Meyer is represented by Public Defender Erica Chisholm. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Meyer’s initial appearances included a not guilty plea being entered for the infraction charge. Cruff also ordered drug testing.
North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
Preliminary hearings and/or arraignments for all charges are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 16, in Wahpeton. Meyer is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail, also in Wahpeton.