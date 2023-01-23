Fairmount School Board weighs in on HB 1251
The Fairmount School Board met in the school library. 

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

The Fairmount School Board made a statement regarding North Dakota House Bill 1251 at their monthly school board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18. The bill would require any school district that is considered low enrollment, less than 475 students, to partner with other low enrollment schools and share a superintendent.

The North Dakota School Board Association released a statement regarding the bill and encouraged likeminded school boards to do the same. Discussion about the bill was held at the Fairmount School Board meeting and the board passed a statement showing their disapproval of the bill.



