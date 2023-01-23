Fairmount School Board weighs in on HB 1251

The Fairmount School Board made a statement regarding North Dakota House Bill 1251 at their monthly school board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18. The bill would require any school district that is considered low enrollment, less than 475 students, to partner with other low enrollment schools and share a superintendent.
The North Dakota School Board Association released a statement regarding the bill and encouraged likeminded school boards to do the same. Discussion about the bill was held at the Fairmount School Board meeting and the board passed a statement showing their disapproval of the bill.
“The Fairmount Public School believes that the key points – local decision- making taken away – (will make an) impact on our community, start to close small school districts, weakens the administration in the school district and creates hardship for staff and school district,” School Board member Tim Campbell said in the approved statement.
The board also discussed an update to the HVAC system in the school. The current system has not been functioning properly, according to the board, including in the gymnasium and the kitchen.
The school has hired Sichmeller Engineering to assess the building and determine what the best heating and cooling system would be for it. The contractors spoke at the meeting regarding costs, timing and the process moving forward.
“The kitchen unit is going to be updated, bringing in the ventilation system it needs. The controls will be updated. The gym will get a new system that will be more efficient and quiet,” Rich Sichmeller, of Sichmeller Engineering, said.
The district’s funds for a new HVAC system comes from grants that need to be spent by the end of summer 2023. It is expected that a new HVAC system would be able to be installed sometime in 2024.
Also present at the meeting were representatives from the Southeast Regional Career and Technology Center. During their presentation, they spoke about available scholarships for students in their programs as well as the number of students enrolled. Currently, the SRCTC has 1,900 students enrolled in their program from over a dozen different schools According to the SRCTC, several students from Fairmount have been enrolled in vocational classes both remotely and in person.
Also discussed during the meeting:
• Student open enrollment
• The possibility of a goodwill meal for Superintendent Brian Nelson who was unable to attend the school board meeting and is currently on sick leave.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.