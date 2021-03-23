Fairmount senior Doug Burvee recognized for academic excellence

Fairmount High School Senior Doug Burvee was selected for the Class B North Dakota Academic All-State Gold Team.
Burvee was one of 10 students selected to the Class B academic all-state gold team. Over 175 students were nominated by their principals.
“I feel good, I feel accomplished I’m the first person (from Fairmount) in 14 or 15 years to win this award, so it’s a big honor,” Burvee said.
Burvee was honored with an assembly on March 18, where he was awarded a certificate by Fairmount K-12 Principal Jay Townsend.
“Part of the criteria is academics, ACT score, grade point average, activities, leadership and he hit every button there so that’s why I nominated him,” Townsend said.
Burvee is involved with the student council, tennis and the acalympics team. On March 16, Burvee and a team of Fairmount High School students won the small school division of the 2021 Southeast Region Acalympics, a competition that tests students’ knowledge in a variety of topics.
He and his team will compete in Bismarck March 30 in the State Acalympics competition.
As an athlete, Burvee said he was resistant to playing tennis when he started four years ago but has since grown to love it and finds himself practicing whenever he gets the opportunity.
“I love the sport and hanging out with my teammates,” he said.
Beyond academics and athletics, Burvee has been playing the piano since sixth grade and has recently branched out to violin and guitar.
“One of my friends who’s also a musician plays a lot of instruments too, so they got me into it,” Burvee said.
He plans to attend the University of North Dakota upon graduation. Burvee is interested in majoring in either psychology or engineering, possibly mechanical engineering with an emphasis on renewable energy.
“The way the worlds going towards renewables I figure that would be a solid career choice. Working on wind turbines, solar power, there’s probably going to be a good job market for that and plus I can contribute to the future of the world,” he said.
In psychology, Burvee said he’s interested in helping people and learning about how the human mind works and its intricacies.
Typically academic the academic all-state teams are honored with a Parade of Champions, but due to COVID-19, a video will be produced by WDAY instead.
“This and the academic competition, more and more kids are seeing how you can thrive academically and be a role model not only as a student athlete, but on the academic side too. That award shows students hard work can pay off,” Townsend said.
