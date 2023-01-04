Fairmount Student competes in region

Last year's top competitors at the state level. Those who place highly at the state level have a chance to compete at the national level.

 Courtesy North Dakota American Legion

Some people fear public speaking. Being on stage and finding yourself unable to speak is a nerve-wracking experience. However, others excel in it. For those who enjoy having the chance to speak and want to prove their ability, the American Legion Oratorical Contest is one of the best places to do it.

For Grace Martin, from Fairmount, North Dakota, that is exactly what she did. After taking first place in the region 10 competition in southeastern North Dakota she is moving up to the Eastern Division competition, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 14. She will compete against other region winners for a chance at the state title.



