Fairmount Student competes in region

Some people fear public speaking. Being on stage and finding yourself unable to speak is a nerve-wracking experience. However, others excel in it. For those who enjoy having the chance to speak and want to prove their ability, the American Legion Oratorical Contest is one of the best places to do it.
For Grace Martin, from Fairmount, North Dakota, that is exactly what she did. After taking first place in the region 10 competition in southeastern North Dakota she is moving up to the Eastern Division competition, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 14. She will compete against other region winners for a chance at the state title.
“It is impressive. Some of these students you wouldn’t know are students. You see them on stage and you would think they are CEOs or something,” East District Chairman Quinnlyn Thompson said.
Martin is one of a small group of competitors this year, according to Thompson, who said numbers have been down since 2019. While fewer are taking the opportunity, the skill is still there especially in Richland County. Thompson has seen some great speakers come out of the area.
“Wahpeton, Wyndmere, Fargo, there have been some remarkable contestants in the region in the past, especially in the eastern side of the state,” Thompson said.
It has been the hope of the American Legion that participation numbers will turn around.
“Hopefully it will change in the future. We used to get decent participation. I think we can get that again after the pandemic,” Thompson said.
The competition gathers students together for two speaking events. The first is an eight- to 10-minute prepared speech about the Constitution. Speakers are allowed to say whatever they want during the speech.
The second event is an impromptu speech between three and five minutes long. A small list of predetermined topics, all of which are constitutional amendments, are given to the contestants before the competition, but which one they are speaking on is not decided until it is time to present.
After the students have finished their speeches, judges tally the scores and declare a winner. At almost every level, there are hefty prizes. At the district competition, first and second place winners receive $300. As the level of competition rises, so does the value of the prizes. At the national level, the winner receives a $25,000 scholarship and every student who participates past the first round gets an additional $2,000.
“It is an American Legion program. Its purpose is to help with scholarships and provide speaking experience,” North Dakota Department of Oratorical Chairman Mike Weyrauch said.
After the Jan. 14 Eastern Division competition, winners and runners-up will be able to attend the state finals in Minot, set for Saturday, Jan. 28. From here, the top competitors will be eligible for the national competition.