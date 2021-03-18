Fairmount wins small school division Acalympics competition

A battle of the brains commenced in the Hankinson gym Wednesday, March 16, as students competed in the 2021 Southeast Region Acalympics.
The Acalympics is an academic competition where teams of students work together to answer questions on art, history, math and more. Teams were awarded points for each correct answer and points were deducted for each incorrect answer, with the top-scoring team taking home the victory.
The Southeast Region Acalympics is composed of two divisions. Division x, the small school division, was made up of Hankinson, North Sargent, Sargent Central, Fairmount, Lidgerwood, Sargent Central and Milnor High Schools.
Division y, the large school division, was Lisbon, Kindred, Northern Cass, Oakes, Oak Grove and Carrington High Schools.
The competition was broken up into two rounds, the main round followed by the lightning round composed of the top three teams in each division.
The small school division was a tense battle between Hankinson and Fairmount as they battled for the top of the scoreboard. On the 24th and final question of the lightning round, Fairmount usurped the lead from Hankinson and took home the title.
“We were pretty excited that we won, we were overjoyed, we were celebrating among ourselves,” Fairmount senior Doug Burvee said.
Entering the lightning round, Hankinson led with 20 points, followed by Fairmount with 18 and Sargent Central with 17.
On the second question of the round, Fairmount was able to tie the score with Hankinson 20-20 and then take the lead with the following question, bringing the score to 22-20 with Fairmount leading.
By the 17th question, Hankinson was trailing Fairmount by eight points, but the team consecutively answered four questions correctly to bring their total score to 31 points and tie Fairmount.
Fairmount quickly fired back on the 21st question, bringing their total score to 33 points with three questions remaining.
After a missed question by Fairmount, Hankinson responded with a correct answer to the 23rd question to bring their score to 33, leading Fairmount by one point.
Fairmount was able to take the lead away from Hankinson on the last question and win the competition 34-33.
“I believe probably the best topic for us was social studies because three of us are pretty big history buffs. The worst one, though, was probably science, some of those questions were way above me,” Fairmount Senior Caleb Kleveland said.
Division x winners were Fairmount in first place with 34 points, Hankinson in second 33 points and Sargent Central finished third place with 19 points.
“I was very excited that we got second place. I was very proud of our whole team for being able to get that far,” Hankinson senior Abigail Scheuring said.
Division y winners were Lisbon in first place with 38 points, Northern Cass in second with 33 points, and Carrington in third place with 15 points.
Students representing Wyndmere were sophomores Lauren Haugen and Jack Manstrom, juniors Anne Braun and Johnny Gutzmer and seniors Alexandra Puetz and Sierra Strenge.
Fairmount was represented by freshmen Carmen Burvee and Belle Garner, juniors Caiden Bernard and LilyBeth Townsend and seniors Caleb Kleveland and Douglas Burvee.
Hankinson students were juniors Emma Kratcha, Jace Steffens and Kalvin Loewen and seniors Abby Post, Emerson Falk and Abigail Scheuring.
Lidgerwood students were juniors Dreah Frolek and Tallin Shafer and seniors Drew Frolek, Kendra Kaczynski, Matthew Heley and Dylan Frankki.
Fairmount will advance to the state Acalympics Competition March 30 in Bismarck, North Dakota.
