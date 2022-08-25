Small towns need to grow is a common sentiment that fuels many communities’ push for change. Programs and organizations in these communities will do everything they can to attract new business, people and activities.
In order to help the city of Fairmount, North Dakota, a group of locals have decided to start a community development board.
The development board, which is still being created, would exist in order to help draw in new residents and help to support business growth in the community.
Fairmount’s mayor, John Nelk, has been an active part of the creation of this organization. He sees a few things which the group could do to start making progress.
According to Nelk, there are about five empty houses he is looking at to give attention to.
“With a little TLC they could be ready for new families to move into. Then we can look at other things like new housing and business,” Nelk said.
Other goals include building spec houses and bringing families to town and getting more non-competing business to come to town.
“In my eyes we are a very small community, a business like a clothing store is probably not the right business. We are thinking about a plumber or an electrician. If there was a young man or young woman who wanted to start a carpentry business, for example, and needed a place to be based out of, we could help make that happen,” Nelk said.
For Nelk, making progress starts with baby steps. By taking one thing at a time, Nelk believes that the group will be able to make a lasting impact.
“My guidance would be: let's take some baby steps first and see who we can bring in, rehab the houses first, then we can look at businesses coming in,” Nelk said
As of right now, the organization has six members ranging in age from mid-20s to 70s. The members hold a variety of jobs, from banking to city employees.
“It is a nice mix of ideas that will be brought forward. I am also going to hope they can work closely with the county and diversion authority for financing,” Nelk said.
The group does not currently have an official name, according to Nelk. One will be decided when official paperwork is finished just after Labor Day.
The organization is inspired by the framework created by the group in Wyndmere.
“The organizational guidelines come right from the Wyndmere development group. They have been going for a little better than a year. It follows the same guidelines,” Nelk said.
Fairmount has a population of around 340. The population has had a slight decline over the last 10 years, according to the U.S. Census. Available housing for people to move into has also remained steady.
Nelk hopes that by having an organization dedicated to the development of the town, Fairmount can grow.
