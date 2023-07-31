Fallen police officer recognized in D.C.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., giving remarks about the late Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., also did the same Tuesday, July 25 in Washington, D.C.

 Courtesy U.S. Senate

The death of Officer Jake Wallin, 23, Fargo Police Department, inspired public condolences from two of North Dakota’s U.S. legislators. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., spoke about Wallin’s significance prior to a Wednesday, July 26 celebration of life in Fargo.

Cramer and Hoeven were both unable to attend the Fargo event because of the Senate’s ongoing debate on the subsequently-approved National Defense Authorization Act, Hoeven’s office stated Tuesday, July 25. Wallin, who was killed in the line of duty on July 14, 2023, previously served in the Minnesota National Guard. The senators’ remarks were entered into the Senate record.



