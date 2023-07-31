Fallen police officer recognized in D.C.

The death of Officer Jake Wallin, 23, Fargo Police Department, inspired public condolences from two of North Dakota’s U.S. legislators. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., spoke about Wallin’s significance prior to a Wednesday, July 26 celebration of life in Fargo.
Cramer and Hoeven were both unable to attend the Fargo event because of the Senate’s ongoing debate on the subsequently-approved National Defense Authorization Act, Hoeven’s office stated Tuesday, July 25. Wallin, who was killed in the line of duty on July 14, 2023, previously served in the Minnesota National Guard. The senators’ remarks were entered into the Senate record.
“Officer Wallin was only 23 years old, but had already lived a life of tremendous service,” Hoeven said. From defending our nation abroad to protecting us here at home, he demonstrated the quality of his character as well as a dedication to his community and fellow Americans.”
During his speech, Cramer observed that thousands of people “will gather at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota, to pay tribute to a hero.”
Wallin’s funeral was held Saturday, July 22 in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. The July 14 incident involved Wallin being killed by gunman Mohammad Barakat.
“(He and his) fellow officers Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes, and Zachary Robinson responded to the scene of a routine fender bender, where they were ambushed by an uninvolved assailant armed with several weapons, 1800 rounds of ammunition, and multiple homemade explosive devices, clearly intent on going on a murder spree. Officer Robinson, the last cop standing, swiftly responded to neutralize the threat, fatally shooting the hate-filled killer,” Cramer said.
Saying that Wallin “knew more than most about the true meaning of service,” Cramer honored his “(putting) his life on the line to protect our community and nation.”
I wish every state were like North Dakota and every American had the same respect and admiration for our law enforcement officers,” Cramer said. “In our neck of the woods, we pass these values down to our children as we teach them the importance of law and order and hope to inspire them to be like Officer Wallin, protecting and serving our communities.”