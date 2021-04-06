Farm buildings destroyed in Monday fire

 Courtesy Brett Lambrecht

Three buildings are considered a total loss following a Monday, April 5 fire at a Wyndmere, North Dakota farm.

Fire departments from Wyndmere, Lidgerwood, Mooreton, Milnor and Barney, North Dakota were called at 5:42 p.m. Monday to respond to a barn and two additional buildings on fire. The structures were located at the Chris Kimpel Farm, according to Richland County Communications/911.

“All buildings were engulfed in flames when the first fire units arrived and all were a total loss,” Richland County stated.

In addition to firefighters, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Emergency Management and Wyndmere Ambulance responded. No injuries were reported and fire crews were on the scene for approximately 150 minutes.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

