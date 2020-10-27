Lawrence Heley sits in his combine collecting soybeans. He’s out in the field combining until 7 or 8 p.m., depending on the day. It may not be an unusual story in Richland County, but what is unusual is that Lawrence is 90 years old and he’s been combing for 71 years.
“Hang on, I’ve got to call him or he won’t stop,” Lawrence’s son Kenny Heley said as Lawrence approached in the combine.
Lawrence’s work ethic is one of the first things his family mentions about him. Lawrence always calls Kenny early in the morning and asks when he can get to work. Not long after Kenny gets the call, Lawrence, with his rusted thermos and lunch box, is climbing up into the combine with the agility of someone half his age.
“Combining is his passion. I bet you there’s times he sits in there for 8 or 10 hours and not gotten out once,” Kenny said. “If I sit in there for a couple of hours I’m stiff.”
Lawrence loves field work, especially combining, and his love of it is what’s kept him coming back year after year. Lawrence said it makes him feel good to always be doing something. He likes to keep busy. So when he’s not helping his sons with the things they’ve grown, he’s tending to the various fruits and vegetables he grows in his garden at home.
Lawrence is the oldest of five siblings, all of which are still alive except for one. He started driving a tractor when he was 14. He dropped out of school after 8th grade and took up farming. In 1951, he began farming his own land with his wife who passed away three years ago.
Lawrence’s grandfather originally began farming the same land in the late 1800s. In the 1930s, Lawrence's father started his farm, which Lawrence noted was a tough time to start up.
When Lawrence started in 1951 he said he farmed 160 acres. Now he's helping his sons farm over 1000 acres.
Lawrence doesn’t own his own farm land anymore, but he’s always eager to help his sons Kenny and Larry who live nearby.
Back when he started combining, Lawrence said he’d end the day with his eyes full of dust. Now, he sits in a fully enclosed combine with monitors all around him telling him statistics about the moisture in the soybeans and the yield. He can even enjoy his Snickers bars and coffee while the combine works on autosteer.
“All this new stuff is nice,” Lawrence laughed. “But if it doesn't work it’s a headache.”
Lawrence downplays his ability to keep up with the latest farming technology, but Kenny speaks differently of his abilities.
“It’s always amazing to me how he adapts to technology, like autosteer, he takes to that,” Kenny said. “It doesn't take him very long to figure it out and away he goes.”
Farming is a job that is both mentally and physically demanding, how does Lawrence, at 90, still stay sharp?
“Well I’m not very sharp on anything,” Lawrence joked. “But, I get around pretty good yet.”
Two years ago, Lawrence broke his ankle and required surgery. He was yearning to get back in the field. Lawrence said breaking his ankle was quite a change for him, it was the first time in a while he wasn’t staying busy. But on one of the last days of harvest, his family lifted him up into the combine and he got to work.
“He took that boot off and away he went,” Kenny said.
Kenny said he doesn’t ask his dad about his ankle anymore, but one of the last times he did, Lawrence remarked that it was only a little stiff.
“At 90 years old he does have an ache and pain from time to time,” Kenny’s wife Donna Heley said.
When he isn’t in the combine, Lawrence is at home spending time with his dog Daisy or with his family. Even though COVID-19 has diminished the amount of family time he gets, he was still able to have a socially distanced 90th birthday party with family.
For the next generation of farmers, Lawrence said they’ll be okay, things have changed, but it’s still just as important to have a passion for it today as it was 70 years ago.
“You got to have a start. You can’t just farm now, it just takes so much money to get started,” Lawrence said. “It’s got to be in you. You got to have interest in farming. It’s different than years ago.”
Lawrence said it’s important to him to keep the family legacy of farming going. He’s in luck because Kenny’s son, Levi, recently returned to the farm to see if he has that passion.
So far, Levi is enjoying being back. After traveling around North Dakota and trying out some different jobs, most recently a security guard, Levi got bored and called his dad to ask if he needed help. Now, three generations of Heley’s are working on the farm.
“I’ve been out there for a couple years doing different stuff, it ain’t the same as this. You got a lot more space and freedom,” Levi said.
Kenny enjoys working with his father and knows how lucky he is to get that opportunity.
“It’s awesome. I think about that, there aren’t very many [people] around here who got that opportunity.”
