A press conference was held Friday, Sept. 3, to discuss the state of long-term care facilities as COVID-19 cases surge in North Dakota and federal mandates bear down on long-term care workers.
Currently, one of the biggest concerns for long term care facilities is vaccine mandates for long-term care facility staff, said Shelly Peterson, North Dakota Long Term Care Association president.
On Aug. 18, President Biden announced his administration would require employees in long-term care facilities to be vaccinated in order for those facilities to continue receiving medicare and medicaid funding.
“Number one; I want everyone to understand that we absolutely support vaccination, it is our pathway out of this … 93 percent of all residents are vaccinated. Thank goodness because we had 10 percent of the COVID cases in North Dakota, but 60 percent of the deaths. Those deaths were horrific … But we are against the mandate,” Peterson said.
She said she fears mandates will lead to staff quitting, which in turn will lead to facilities closing down around the state.
St. Luke’s Care Center in Crosby, North Dakota, announced this summer it would cease operations due to staffing issues and a lack of residents.
Peterson said in a recent survey conducted by the North Dakota Long Term Care Association that 89 percent of facilities are reporting unfilled shifts on a daily basis due to a lack of staff.
Fifty-seven percent of facilities in the state are struggling financially and are uncertain how they’ll remain operational, she said.
“We’re against the mandate. We think what we were doing by educate, educate, educate has been working. We’ve asked the federal government to hold back and give us a testing strategy so that if we don’t mandate or someone chooses not to get the vaccine, we can test them daily,” she said.
Peterson said the worst case scenario would be the loss of 4,000 long-term care workers based on vaccination rates and the number of full-time employees.
“I really don’t think we’ll be that high because we’re seeing recently in the last month that we’ve had a number of people come in and get vaccinated,” Peterson said.
