Fire safety during the winter

It is winter, the time of year to try and stay warm, but not too warm. According to Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht, the county has been doing well this year when it comes to house fires.
“There are not a lot of house fires. Typically you look at five or six in the winter but there has been nothing yet,” Lambrecht said.
In order to stay safe for the rest of the winter, here are some pointers Lambrecht shared with the News Monitor about preventing fires in your home.
Don’t overload outlets. Electrical fires can start as a result of too many things plugged into a single circuit. Each circuit is designed to accommodate a certain amount of electricity to flow through it. If too much energy is drawn through the circuit, it can cause the wiring to overheat and a fire can be started. Circuit breakers try to regulate this by switching off if too many amps are sent through, but they are not perfect and can fail.
Circuits aren’t always just one outlet. Some homes have circuits that will connect an entire room. This can mean having too many items plugged in within that room can cause the circuit to become overloaded.
In order to help prevent overloading circuits, avoid plugging too many items into a single power strip and do not have one power strip leading into another. Maybe it is time to find a different spot to start that chain of Christmas lights or move that electric heater somewhere else.
Speaking of heaters, they can be another risk when it comes to starting a fire. Having a space heater too close to flammable materials can pose a risk. It is nice to come home to a warm house, but leaving them unattended does pose a risk of things around them igniting.
If you are using a propane heater make sure to crack a window. As the propane burns, carbon monoxide is released. If you do not allow that carbon monoxide a way out through proper ventilation, it can build up in your home. Check your home’s ventilation to make sure that air can flow in and out unobstructed.
Making sure your ventilation is unobstructed means take the time to find the vents on the outside of the house. Clear snow away from vents, propane tanks and fans.
While cleaning, make sure to check your furnace filters and have them replaced. If your furnace has not been maintained and the filter has not been swapped out risks of fire starting can be increased. Make sure to switch out furnace filters around every three months.
Many of the fires which have been reported in Richland have been chimney fires, according to Lambrecht. In order to have a safe fire in the fireplace, clean out your chimney to ensure nothing has built up in it and smoke has a clear path out of your home.
Finally, make sure you have a plan in case of a fire. Choose a place outside of your home to gather and take a headcount.
Staying safe this winter is possible and many causes for fires are preventable, if you take the right steps.