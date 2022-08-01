A grain bin in Barney, North Dakota, caught fire the morning of Thursday, July 28. Responders from Barney, Wyndmere and Dwight fire departments were at the scene after the call was put out around 11 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were called in from Barney and Wyndmere. Dwight responders were also on the scene alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Wyndmere-Barney EMS.
Workers arrived that morning and opened the doors to the bin and saw that the room was filled with smoke. After the workers called Elevator Manager Carter Mauch, a call was placed for emergency services.
“I saw all the smoke there but there weren’t any flames, it still felt like more than we could handle so we called the fire department. With all the corn dust in the air it can cause an explosion if the heat builds up too much, so it was serious stuff,” Mauch said.
The fire had started in a grain leg which led to a pit beneath the grain bin according to Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht.
When first responders arrived on the scene they cut open the main grate leading into the pit where smoke was coming from and began dumping water into it.
As the pit was being flooded, firefighters were working to cool the wood from underneath in order to contain the fire.
“It is all wood, so it’s back in one of the legs. We dumped the truck right down there and they were fighting the fire from underneath, getting penetration there, cooling the wood underneath. We were able to dump it down the main chute in the elevator and flooded it back into that main leg that was on fire,” Lambrecht said
Mauch believes that the smoke began accumulating on Monday, July 25, and was smoldering until enough smoke had built up to be noticed Thursday. While officials do not know the exact cause of the smoke, Mauch believed it to be a faulty bearing. The bin is not used everyday which allowed time for the smoke to build up.
According to Mauch, one of the firefighters who had worked constructing a house next to the bin said he smelled smoke while he was at work on Tuesday.
Around 2,400 gallons of water was dumped into the pit. The water was left in the pit in order to keep the faulty bearing cooled. It has not been determined exactly when the pit will be drained.
The bin held around 5,000 bushels of corn, about six truckloads, at the time of the fire. Damages will be assessed after the pit is drained and inspections made. Mauch believes that the faulty bearing is likely to be the only damage sustained.
The Barney grain bin is owned by Corn Store LLC based out of Mooreton, North Dakota.
Mauch would like to thank all of the volunteer fire departments, Richland County Sheriff’s office and Barney-Wyndmere EMS for coming out and getting things under control.
