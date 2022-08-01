Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A grain bin in Barney, North Dakota, caught fire the morning of Thursday, July 28. Responders from Barney, Wyndmere and Dwight fire departments were at the scene after the call was put out around 11 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called in from Barney and Wyndmere. Dwight responders were also on the scene alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Wyndmere-Barney EMS.



Tags

Load comments