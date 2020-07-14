Eugene Bladow was rewarded for 50 years of service as an honorary member of the Hankinson Fire Department on July 4, 2020.
“I was active for 15 years and was able to retire off of active duty and you stay on as an honorary member,” Bladow said. “A life member, you’re always a member.”
The pre-planned celebration for Bladow was a special experience for him. When asked if he was honored by the celebration by the Hankinson Fire Department he responded,“Well yeah, they had all of the fire trucks out here and a bunch of the firemen.”
Bladow retired from the department in 1985 and throughout his career worked for a construction business out of Fargo.
He was presented with a pin for his service by Hankinson Fire Department Chief Erik Steinwehr.
There are 32 current active firefighters in Hankinson and there is potential for a couple more, according to Steinwehr.
“Everybody has a retirement fund,” Steinwehr said. “That gets funded by active participation throughout each year, making minimum requirements like attending monthly meetings, so depending on what you owe on points, that determines how much funding is set aside each year.”
The regiment to become a volunteer firefighter has many levels and steps achieve such status.
“In Firefighter 1 program we try to get everyone through in the first year,” Steinwehr said. “That’s pretty time involved. You start getting together about once a week for probably three to four months, where they are going through all the different kind of modules.”
Also involved is a written test, then a practical test of actually demonstrating some of the techniques at one of the state testing sites, and upon successful completion you’re rewarded a firefighter one level. There’s also monthly training that prospective firefighters complete, according to Steinwehr.
The persistence one has to go through is a tough task and Bladow isn’t a stranger to the process which is why he was being recognized for his service.
“That ceremony seemed to have a pretty big impact on not only Mr. Bladow, but a lot of the individuals who were involved,” Steinwehr said. “We as a department got a lot of good feedback and notes from the community. Some people who showed up had nothing to do with the fire department. So I think it was very much appreciated.”
“Making a 50-year milestone, like I talked about at the ceremony, that’s a milestone not a lot of people hit,” Steinwehr said.
Jason Vedder, a volunteer firefighter in Hankinson, was one of the organizers of the event which included a parade of firetrucks parked in front of St. Gerard’s, where Bladow resides.
“It was a group effort, it was an honorary thing. We have that pin from the North Dakota Firefighters Association, so they keep track of all that,” Vedder said. “So we get it sent to us. So a 50-year pin doesn’t come around very often.”
“Usually when the guys are getting 20 to 25 years of true active participation, a lot of them start to retire,” Steinwehr said. “They are still active members working on their lifetime membership.”
Eugene Bladow is now a retired lifetime member of the Hankinson Fire Department and is spending his retirement as a resident at St. Gerard’s. The outpouring of admiration of the active firemen and members of the community of Hankinson was attributed to their admiration of him and his contributions as a volunteer firefighter.
