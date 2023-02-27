Two-hundred and sixty pounds of fish were served at the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry in Lidgerwood, Friday, Feb. 24. Hundreds of people turned out to support the organization which provides support to the community.
“We had a really good turnout. We had people from Milnor and Wyndmere and all over the place,” Knights of Columbus member Kenny Heley said.
This turnout came in spite of a healthy snowfall during the event. That night, Lidgerwood saw around two inches of snow. Still, the Knights of Columbus were able to host a successful event for their first fish fry of the year.
This was the first of two fish fries hosted by the Knights of Columbus during the season of Lent. Each year, for over 50 years, the Knights of Columbus have hosted two fish fries to help raise funds for their work in the community.
“There are a lot of donations to charitable causes, anything going on around the town. (Examples include) the pool, baseball diamonds, and many benefits. They are always able to step up here and rent the hall. It is a nice place to have a function,” Heley said.
With great community support, they have been able to keep the Knights of Columbus Hall open, donate to local charities and support other fundraisers, among other things.
“If a benefit needs the hall, we can waive the fee. The use of the hall is donated,” Heley said.
In order to put on the event, about two dozen members of the Knights of Columbus worked to cook, clean, serve food, welcome people and run the bar. Through their efforts, the group was able to cook 260 pounds of fish alongside beans, potato salad, toast and more. The group made 40 pounds more fish than they had the previous year.
“We have coleslaw, potato salad, garlic bread, two kinds of fish, pan fried and deep fat fried fish. And I can’t forget about the beans,” Heley said.
The community turned out in droves for a chance to support the Knights of Columbus and get some fresh cooked fish.
“What brought me out here is good fish. It is Friday and Lent. It is good fish, the KCs do a good job and I don’t have to make supper tonight,” Gina Heley said as she got a pair of to-go boxes of fish.
After the fish fry, many folks went over to the Lidgerwood Public School gym to watch the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds take on the Richland 44 Colts in the final game of the regular season.