Bright pink flamingos flocked to the yards of Wyndmere residents last week.
Although the flamingos may not be real, they support a great cause. The flamingos are helping fundraise for North Dakota Make-A-Wish.
Once the flock of pink birds lands in your yard, you can make a donation to Make-A-Wish and select whose yard they land in next. The flamingos will travel from yard to yard with each donation. A set of instructions for donations and how to move the birds can be found on the birds.
“We need to raise money to grant wishes. My thing is to put a smile on a kid’s face. I think that’s what Make-A-Wish is about,” said Denise Vosberg, North Dakota Make-A-Wish volunteer.
Vosberg planned the event and figured it would be a fun way to begin fundraising once again. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Make-A-Wish has been unable to hold as many fundraisers or fulfill as many wishes. Vosberg said she thought this was a good way to get back in the giving spirit.
The last pink flamingo event was held five years ago in Wyndmere. Vosberg said that anyone can donate, even if the flock doesn’t end up on your lawn.
