The Wyndmere Public School Board held a special meeting Friday, April 9, and is one step closer to finding a replacement for current Superintendent Dan Dalchow.
Dalchow is finishing the school year before departing from his position.
North Dakota School Board Association Executive Director Alexis Baxley said four candidates have applied and that she anticipates a couple more applicants.
“I actually think that this a pretty decent number at this point. Usually, it’s not uncommon for me to have one application filled a week before the deadline and then I have a handful pop up,” she said.
The names of those candidates will remain confidential until later in the hiring process.
The board primarily met with Baxley to whittle down a list of 50 questions to the most essential ones to pose to candidates during interviews. Interviews are scheduled for Monday, April 26 and the application deadline for the position is April 21.
Baxley had spent April 9 meeting with faculty, staff, community members and parents to get a sense of what the community desires from Dalchow’s replacement. Those meetings helped shape which questions will be posed to candidates.
As COVID-19 cases are dropping, Baxley recommended the board hold in-person interviews when possible, a sentiment board members agreed with,
“I think it would be harder for the candidate to be on Zoom. You’re not going to get the feedback, you’re not going to get that in-person feel, it’s not the same,” Wyndmere School Board President Chris Busche said.
The board is also planning to have parents, teachers and community members involved in the interview process.
“When we interviewed last we had — I think we talked about this — parents interview and then we had teachers and staff interview, and also the board, so that would have to scheduled,” Busche said.
Baxley said it’s common for non-board members to be involved with the process and that it’s encouraged because it creates buy-in on the part of the community.
“Make sure they know up-front, ‘we want your feedback, but we’re going to vote, you’re not going to vote. Everybody’s OK with that when you tell them up-front,” Baxley said.
A regular school board meeting was held Monday, April 12 after the paper had gone to print.
