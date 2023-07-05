Fourth of July parade on sweet street

Immanuel Lutheran Child Care Center, which included friendly farm folks, was among the parade participants sporting costumes.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Rain did not dissuade people of all ages from attending the Fourth of July parade Tuesday, July 4 in Hankinson.

The 10 a.m. event resulted in spectators standing under eaves, trees or just the sky as they watched friends and neighbors celebrate America and the Southern Red River Valley. Some parade participants wore costumes. Some walked along vehicles. All were cheerful.

Fourth of July parade on sweet street

Firefighters and first responders from throughout the Southern Red River Valley, as far south as New Effington, S.D., took part in the parade.
Fourth of July parade on sweet street

Yolanda Luick, under an umbrella, walked alongside the car featuring her husband, state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. Parade participants also included state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25.
Fourth of July parade on sweet street

Go Pirates! All in all, wet or dry, the parade was one to remember.


Tags