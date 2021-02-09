A standing temperature of -6 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of -27 degrees Fahrenheit didn’t stop ice anglers from making their way to Lake Elsie for the 47th annual Fishing Derby.
Just under 300 people attended the derby, Richland County Wildlife Club President Terry Puetz said of the Hankinson area event.
Overall, 636 raffle tickets were sold. All proceeds will go toward Lake Elsie improvements.
Puetz said he was happy with the turnout and thought the derby ran well.
“I think it turned out pretty good, considering the weather and everything, we were real happy with the crowd. We tried something new with the FM transmitter and that kind of a hit and miss,” he said.
This year, the Wildlife Club transmitted winners for cash drawings over the radio to minimize time spent outside. He said it’s something he hopes to fine tune in future fishing derbys.
“It’s probably the coldest that it’s ever been,” attendee Connie Brandenburger said.
Brandenburger, who’s attended the fishing derby for five years now, decided to brave the cold and use outdoor fishing holes, moving between her utility vehicle for warmth and fishing holes to clear newly formed ice.
Brandenburger was hoping to catch some walleye, but was happy to catch anything.
For some fishing derby attendees, like Dan Herding, it was the best way to get out of the house and socialize as the pandemic continues.
“We’re out here more or less to socialize and support the club. We farm, so in the springtime we can’t make it to the lake derby here, so we tried to make it out today. Especially with the COVID thing, it’s nice to get out of the house,” Herding said.
Attendees were able to drive and park their vehicles on the ice and use larger, more permanent fishing houses despite earlier indications that the ice may not be suitable for vehicles and heavier structures.
Division winners of the derby were Matt Schiltz for walleye, Ray Ohm for northerns, Matt Meyer for perch, Eric Sanoski for pan fish and Tanner Greger for rough fish.
Winners of each division were chosen by the weight of their catch and won $75. No northerns were caught during the derby, so names were drawn instead.
Grand prize raffle winners were River Berg who won $500, Jill Post who won $200 and Jeff Melkert who won $100.
