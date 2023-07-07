Growing towns means bringing in new businesses, anything from coffee shops to implement dealers. Many small towns are looking for people to bring their passions to life on main streets across the country.
When Bryn McKenzie decided she wanted to open a tattoo shop in Hankinson, where her family, the Foertschs, are from, she was nervous about how it would be received.
“I didn’t have the bar set really high. Coming here I anticipated a slow start. Being as eccentric as I look, personally, in a small town like this, my business in general with that stigma and taboo of being a tattoo shop, I didn’t want that. So I kind of anticipated a little bit of blacklisting me,” McKenzie said.
However, after opening 4Bidden Ink in early May, McKenzie has found the community to be as welcoming as it could be.
“As a family, moving to the area has been amazing. I am not a local but people are very welcoming. I think some people were a bit high-eyebrowed at my business at first because of the taboo, but I am so surprised at how quickly the business has flourished,” McKenzie said.
The move to Hankinson came when McKenzie, who had started a tattoo shop in Wyoming with a friend, decided she wanted to move to Hankinson. Before she set up shop she saw a need for her services in the area.
“Fargo is so far away and there are tons of great shops there from what I hear. It is amazing that people are willing to travel so far for a tattoo in this community,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie set up her tattoo studio in the same building as the Hankinson Insurance Agency. When she first decided to open up a shop word got around and finding a location happened naturally.
“It was easy, it was smooth. I came up here with my guns blazing. I just needed to find a brick and mortar, that was the most important part. I was fortunate enough to find one on Main Street,” McKenzie said.
While many may associate tattoos with young rebellion, McKenzie has found that many of her customers are older folks getting their first or second tattoo.
“It is actually the 65-and-up club. I think there are a lot of them who have for years kind of thought about it and I think they get some really cool things. I have a local gentleman who is 79 years young come to me for his second tattoo,” McKenzie said, “The older generation is definitely getting on board with it, younger generations are definitely excited about it but it is the older crowd that are excited to get those tattoos.”
With three years of tattooing experience, McKenzie likes to think of herself as good at a lot of different styles. Right now, fine line work is very popular. Fine line tattoos are a style of tattoo that includes small and delicate lines.
“I have to educate people sometimes about realistic expectations with a tattoo. They will have great ideas thrown at them online and it won’t always look like that in person or over time," McKenzie said.
These tattoos can sometimes fade overtime due to how little ink is used in producing the lines. For tattoos that will last, McKenzie said it was less about the style and more about how the tattoo is applied and how it is cared for.
Memorial tattoos are very popular right now. Getting ink that represents a loved one who has passed can help with dealing with the grief.
“Memorial tattoos seem to be a hugely popular addition. Not just right now but since coming to this area I am surprised at how many people are taking the tattoo itself and making a long lasting memorial to a loved one or a pet,” McKenzie said, “I like doing them because I like hearing about the person or the critter. Getting to network with a person on that level is amazing. They call it ink therapy for a reason.”
Part of making the tattooing experience as nice as possible is calming nerves that first time customers might have and ensuring that people feel welcome.
“Creating a different outlook on what a tattoo studio is was kind of my goal. I try to make you comfortable before you even meet me,” McKenzie said.