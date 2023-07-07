Fresh ink
Buy Now

Bryn McKenzie runs her one-room tattoo shop in the back of the Hankinson Insurance Agency Building. Since opening in May, she has seen her customer base grow and been able to do plenty of unique tattoos for plenty of unique people.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Growing towns means bringing in new businesses, anything from coffee shops to implement dealers. Many small towns are looking for people to bring their passions to life on main streets across the country.

When Bryn McKenzie decided she wanted to open a tattoo shop in Hankinson, where her family, the Foertschs, are from, she was nervous about how it would be received.



Tags