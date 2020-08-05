Freshness for sale at Hankinson farmer’s market

Fresh produce and herbs, jellies, honey, a variety of hand-sewn items such as potholders and purses, and live plants can all be found at Hankinson’s Area Farmers Market.
At least four vendors set up shop with their items for sale from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Mondays. The Area Farmers Market has already been running for a few weeks and will continue to run through Sept. 28. The market is located at the Hankinson City Park off of Highway 11.
The farmers market, sponsored by the Hankinson Commercial Club, has provided vendors, local growers and crafters, an opportunity to share and sell their goods to anyone who stops in town since 2016.
“Our goal was to offer something different. People were asking for it, so we wanted to find a way to provide it for them,” Post said.
People in the community desired for there to be the farmers market and so the club designated a committee to advertise and organize for this summer sale.
“The club is a group of business owners that sponsors events and activities,” Co-owner of Post’s Hardware Jill Post said. “Our intent is to keep people in town or to draw people to town to support local businesses.”
Hosting a farmers market in the area is a part of that group’s initiative to have Hankinson be a thriving community for those who live there and those passing by to enjoy the town. People seem to really enjoy the farmers market in town, Post said.
The city’s Commercial Club has informed vendors of practicing the North Dakota Smart Restart protocols to help ensure a clean and safe environment to help slow the spreading of the coronavirus. Vendors are being asked to exercise proper sanitizing practices. Additionally, sanitizer is available. Social distancing and health-considerate practices are being asked of the shoppers as well.
Being that the park is located outside, providing an open-air environment and avoiding confined spaces, makes the market a great place to shop for fresh produce, canned goods and crafts.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, home-baked goods, such as pastries, cakes, bread, pies and cookies, have not been an abundant item at the market, Post said.
Those who wish to become a vendor pay only a small fee to set up shop which goes towards primarily advertising for the event and also insurance for the event. The committee makes no profit from the market.
“Anyone, local or not, is welcome to be a vendor,” Post said.
New vendors, or anyone who’d like more information, can contact Post at 701-403-4812, or Todd Buck at 701-640-1919.
