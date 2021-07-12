Drew Frolek, a recent Lidgerwood High School graduate, placed first in clinical speciality in the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) international competition held June 23-26.
HOSA is an international student-led organization that helps train and prepare students for future careers in healthcare. Frolek described HOSA as similar to FFA, but for healthcare.
Frolek, a member of HOSA for the past two years and vice-president of her chapter, competed in her first HOSA competitions this year. Last year’s events were canceled due to COVID-19.
“I was not expecting it at all. It was kind of something I did for fun and my teacher just thought I would do well. I thought it would just be more of an educational type thing for myself. I wasn’t expecting to do well ... I wasn’t really expecting much out of it, but I was very surprised and Mrs. Wertz was happy,” Frolek said.
At HOSA competitions, students demonstrate their knowledge of medical skills and fields by giving presentations to a panel of judges. Leading up to competitions, students spend time job shadowing and researching their topic of choice.
“We have a really good family friend who’s a physician’s assistant. One of the parts of the competition was to interview or to job shadow (but) because of COVID-19 job shadowing didn’t really work out, but I was still able to interview her. So that’s kind of what attracted me to that competition and it’s also a route that I’m interested in pursuing (for a career),” Frolek said.
At the international competition for the clinical specialities category, Frolek’s occupation was physician’s assistant and the skill she focused on was intravenous administration.
The international competition was held virtually this year. Frolek gave a five-minute presentation on her intravenous administration.
Cary Wertz, Frolek’s HOSA advisor, was impressed with Frolek’s performance and knew she would find success at the state and international competitions.
Although Wertz helps students in the early stages of their projects, students are largely left to their own devices.
Wertz said Frolek is wise beyond her years and has a way of captivating audiences when she gives a presentation.
“I just was flabbergasted. I was talking to her and I said, ‘I didn’t know whether to stand up or sit down, my legs are like Jell-o. I’ve been teaching for eight years now and I’ve never, ever had an international champion or even anyone that has been in the top three, much less won it,” Wertz said.
Frolek competed against 68 students from all over the world in her category.
Earlier in the year Frolek placed first in the state competition to qualify her for the international competition.
Throughout Frolek’s time with HOSA, Wertz said she’s demonstrated a high level of commitment to the program.
“It’s not always or probably the funnest thing in the world to take part in a virtual meeting but she has always been punctual. She’s always responsible. If somebody asked her to do something, she does it and I’ve just really been impressed with her. She’s just dedicated, she’s dedicated to whatever she signed her name to. She’s not going to let you down and she’s definitely a great leader,” Wertz said.
Frolek will attend Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, for nursing and intends to minor in Spanish.
She also plans to run for the school’s track and cross country programs.
She’s looking into continuing her HOSA involvement at the collegiate level.
Participating in HOSA has allowed Frolek to get a sense of what she would like to pursue for a career.
Wertz said that HOSA allows students to get a leg up in not only healthcare skills and knowledge, but other skills such as speech.
“What a tremendous accomplishment and achievement Drew has achieved. It’s a worldwide event and so I think there can’t be enough emphasis placed on that,” Wertz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.