When Mauch first stepped onto the football field he was a short and skinny kid, but he brought a farm kid’s work ethic, and a lot of energy with him.
“There were times when he was a little kid is just going to drive me crazy, but you know he is just such an awesome guy,” Cody Mauch’s mother Stacey Mauch said.
On Friday, April 28, that energetic kid was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 48th overall pick of the 2023 draft. Mauch is expected to play as an inside lineman for the Buccaneers, despite being an offensive tackle, which plays on the outside, during his time at NDSU.
“It is just amazing. I don’t even know what I am feeling. He went from being just a little guy to this. He never changed his roots, never got a big head. It wasn’t just changing his body, he kept his hometown and I think he always will,” Cody Mauch’s father Joe Mauch said.
Much of Mauch’s versatility comes from the work he put in to being an asset to every team he has been on. Mauch’s high school coach Jason Monilaws, credits this work ethic to Mauch’s upbringing.
“He did everything extra to prove that you can come from rural North Dakota, you can come from a town of 900 people, if you have got a dream go after it, don’t be afraid to fail. Keep going after it. That young man, he is the poster child for working hard and putting the extra time in to achieve your goals in life. By golly, so deserving for Tud (Mauch), so deserving,” Monilaws said.
For the Mauch family, football has been a big part of their lives. Providing both joy, something to work hard at and life lessons.
“It has been a dream. Football we have just learned so much. You learn so much as a person. I know Cody, when he decided to go to NDSU he said he was going to play at NDSU and ‘if I don’t play a down then I don’t play. I just want to be a part of it,’ That stuck home with me. That is just how he is,” Joe Mauch said.
Mauch started playing football as a young kid. At the time, he hadn’t yet grown into his size, however from the very beginning he had a competitive spirit and a farm boy’s diligence.
“Credit to his work ethic, credit to Joe and Stacey (Mauch’s parents). Working on a farm, farm kids got a little bit of a different work ethic. Dad gets you up, you get your breakfast and you go to work,” Monilaws said.
During the first round of the draft, Thursday, April 27, the Mauchs hosted a private family party. During the second round, Friday, April 28, folks from Hankinson, Fargo, NDSU and beyond packed the Hankinson Community Center like sardines, to be there for the moment Mauch’s name was called.
“I was sitting up there and I was looking back and all I could see was people but I couldn’t even see them all the way to the back. We would see them walk in the doors and it is like you don’t know who they are but they just supported them because of the person who he is,” Stacey Mauch said.
As teams stepped up to announce their picks, the room quieted. Everyone was there for one thing — to be with the community as one of their own got drafted.
“After each pick you are just like ‘is it going to be him, is it going to be him’ as the night went on we just got more nervous and more excited. Then it finally was him and we were able to finally just feel it,” Cody Mauch’s sister, Kya Mauch said.
When the announcement was made the jampacked room erupted in cheers. People from all parts of Cody Mauch’s life came up to congratulate the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer and his family.
“It is surreal to see this. To have this support. It just kind of shows how close-knit of a community we are. And not just the people of Hankinson but of Fargo and all of southeast North Dakota. It just shows the kind of people that live here,” Cody Mauch’s brother Carter Mauch said.
With the 48th pick in the 2023 draft, Cody Mauch has grown from a Hankinson Pirate into a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. As folks in Hankinson say, "once a Pirate, always a Pirate."