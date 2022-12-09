From Hankinson to Washington

For over 60 years, the United States Senate has invited high school students to visit Washington for a week. While there, the youth get to meet politicians, judges and more in the hopes of learning about the inner workings of politics.
The process of selecting which students get take part in the Senate Youth Program is difficult. Assessors look at the student’s academics, leadership roles, activities, public service and more. On top of this, students have to complete an essay about a North Dakota historical figure who was underrepresented in school and interviews.
This year, Hankinson junior Gavin Kratcha was selected as one of two delegates representing North Dakota.
“When I first got the call that I was selected, it was an overwhelming sensation of pure joy and excitement. I was shocked. I was surprised. Obviously, I definitely didn’t expect it,” Kratcha said.
Kratcha is not the first student from Hankinson to be selected as a representative for the Senate Youth Program. Last year his sister, Emma Kratcha, was a delegate. However, at the time, COVID had prevented the program from held in person. Instead, she participated virtually.
The honor of having Hankinson students selected for the program two years in a row did not go unnoticed.
“It is impressive to have one of the students recognized. It is really unprecedented to have two back to back. They are very impressive kids, though, so it is not completely shocking because they are very bright, very involved and very successful kids,” Hankinson Superintendent Chad Benson said.
In March 2023, Gavin Kratcha will be able to travel to the capital and spend a week speaking with and learning from important figures in the government, including a Supreme Court Justice, federal agency leaders, senators and even the president.
“I am still so excited for Washington week and everything involved with the Senate Youth Program,” Kratcha said. “I feel very honored to be chosen as one of the two delegates.”
In addition to the weeklong program, Kratcha will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Kratcha is involved in a variety of activities, which is one of the criteria for being selected. Kratcha is the 4H president of the Aurora Skies 4H club, a participant in the science fair and Academic Olympiad and is currently pushing for the creation of an esports team at Hankinson.
“Balancing the things can be difficult, but you kind of get into the flow and you get a schedule you can get down to. It is a fun busyness. You are busy but it is a good thing. Everything is exciting, everything is fun. You don’t mind that you are busy when you are doing these things that you really enjoy,” Kratcha said.
When Kratcha applied, he wrote his essay about Edward Gideon (E.G.) Melroe and his contributions to the agricultural industry, including his work in the creation of the Bobcat company.
Even with all of the work Kratcha puts into activities and academics, he would not have been able to do it alone.
“I would like to thank everyone involved with the competition to make this happen and our community for offering cool opportunities for students. I think it is a really great thing to have as many opportunities as possible for students,” Kratcha said.