From Hankinson to Washington
Buy Now

Gavin Kratcha's involvement in a variety of activities, academics and his community has helped him to be chosen as a delegate for North Dakota at the United States Senate Youth Program.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

For over 60 years, the United States Senate has invited high school students to visit Washington for a week. While there, the youth get to meet politicians, judges and more in the hopes of learning about the inner workings of politics.

The process of selecting which students get take part in the Senate Youth Program is difficult. Assessors look at the student’s academics, leadership roles, activities, public service and more. On top of this, students have to complete an essay about a North Dakota historical figure who was underrepresented in school and interviews.



Tags