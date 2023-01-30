Non-profits across the upper Midwest are gearing up for Giving Hearts Day, Thursday, Feb. 9. It’s a charitable event which pushes fundraising efforts in order to give back to the organizations that do work in their communities. Each year since 2008, Giving Hearts Day has helped raise millions of dollars for organizations that rely on community support.
This year, St.Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson is gearing up for a big Giving Hearts Day.
“Being a small, rural facility and a non-profit, we rely heavily on donations. There has always been money that we appreciate but knowing that the community is supportive, that they are there for us is one of the best parts of it,” St. Gerard’s Administrator Jill Foertsch said.
For St. Gerard’s, Giving Hearts Day is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. To celebrate the day, St. Gerard’s has a variety of activities planned.
Leading up to the day, St. Gerard’s has distributed shirts to employees who want to show their support. A King and Queen of Giving Hearts Day will be selected from the residents, and all of the children in the childcare program will be crowned princes and princesses.
Activities like a name the baby game, a photo booth and pep rallies help bring the spirit of Giving Hearts Day to St. Gerard’s workers and residents.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, St. Gerard’s will release a video as a part of the Vision Bank competition. Participating nonprofits will have their videos hosted by Vision Bank where people can vote for their favorite. The winning video will be awarded a big donation from Vision Bank.
Most of the funds on Giving Hearts Day come from donations made by community members. Those looking to donate can do so through St. Gerard’s website, send a check in the mail or drop off a donation in person.