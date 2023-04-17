Get off the bench, fight complacency and form bonds

Engagement and inspiration happens when invitations are accepted. It does not have to be exceedingly formal, guests were reminded. It can be something familiar or something that people want to make a familiar part of their education, employment or experiences.
The time is now to engage, invite and inspire people about coming to communities like the Twin Towns Area, nearly 30 visitors to Wahpeton City Hall recently learned.
Pat Bertagnolli, executive director of Job Service North Dakota, promised Thursday, April 13 that he would not bombard his guests with data. Bertagnolli kept that promise, spending 90 minutes discussing real situations where people like himself moved to North Dakota and formed bonds where they lived and with their neighbors.
“I went to Hankinson yesterday, did some driving around,” Bertagnolli said. “This is a city of less than 1,000, but there is so much pride. There are financial commitments. This tells me that there are people that want their community, their home to thrive.”
The greatest advocates for a community are the people who move to it and tell their stories about why they moved and what they’ve found in their new home, according to Bertagnolli.
“You’ve got 16,580 people in (Richland County). ‘Born in another state’: 51.6%. You’ve 8,555 people that are not from this county. When I talk about building a culture that people want to be a part of, you’re already doing that. You’re drawing people here that aren’t from here,” Bertagnolli said.
Twin Towns Area leaders attending Bertagnolli’s presentation included Wahpeton 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue, 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe and Community Development Director Chris DeVries, Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katie Rauber and outgoing Executive Director Lisa Kunkel, Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) Board Director Jake Kubela and Kory Kaste, responsible for business development with SVEDA, North Dakota State College of Science Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Lisa Karch and former Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale.
Engagement and inspiration happens when invitations are accepted. It does not have to be exceedingly formal, guests were reminded. It can be something familiar or something that people want to make a familiar part of their education, employment or experiences.
“When I talk about a culture that people want to be a part of, one of my favorite things in the state of North Dakota that nobody’s been paying attention to is career and technical education,” Bertagnolli said. “Families need to know that their kids have a trajectory that’s unbelievable. I absolutely believe that we’ll be able to get more people to come to our state with that movement.”
Previous generations lived to work, Bertagnolli said. Current and likely to continue trends have employees working to live.
“It’s no longer just about the organization and the job anymore. We’ve got to round up the troops. Chris (DeVries) gave me an unbelievable tour. I’m like, ‘Chris, what’s your favorite part about Wahpeton?’” Bertagnolli recalled.
DeVries named multiple assets including Wahpeton’s parks, which Bertagnolli found unbelievable. The state official suggested getting a sample of comments from new citizens.
“Ask them, ‘What do you like?’” Bertagnolli said. “Do it peer to peer. New people may say, ‘I love the zoo!’ ‘I love the park system.’ Whatever it is, use their words to bring new people in.”
One of the biggest obstacles that communities need to overcome, guests learned, is complacency. When this happens, not only do people ignore things that can be fixed like broken windows, they also ignore things to be celebrated.
“I need you guys all off the bench and telling people who aren’t from here what a great place this is. If you get people who come here, what are you going to tell them, where are you going to take them, what are you going to show them? Get your stories straight. I want you to think about that today and thing about that tonight: ‘What did I miss?’” Bertagnolli said.