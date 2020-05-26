Get ready for June 9 primary

Coronavirus may have affected how you vote in the June 9 primary election — but it hasn’t affected the candidates running for state and local office.
The ballot is not full in many communities as candidates did not step forward to seek election to available mayor, city council or park board positions.
There will not be any measures to decide on the June 9 primary ballot. Local issues will be decided in June, but county and state offices advance to the November general election. The primary in those instances is intended to whittle down the number of candidates found on the ballot.
Who is on the ballot for the June 9 primary election? Here is the rundown.
District 26 races
Incumbent Democrat Jim Dotzenrod of Wyndmere will face Republican challenger Jason Heitkamp of Wahpeton for the lone District 26 seat in the North Dakota Senate.
Incumbent Republicans Sebastian Ertelt of Lisbon and Kathy Skroch of Lidgerwood, face Democratic challengers John Hokana of Oakes, Alan Peterson of Oakes and Libertarian Mattie Richardson of Lisbon.
Richland County
Incumbents Tim Campbell, Fairmount, and Danny Thompson, Wyndmere, are seeking re-election to the Richland County Board of Commissioners. Perry Miller of Wahpeton is also seeking a seat on the board.
Mayor
All mayors in their local elections are running unopposed. Here is the rundown:
√ Jon Nelk is unopposed in Fairmount.
√ Steven Manock is running unopposed in Great Bend
√ Jeff Olson in Colfax
√ Leo Griffin in Dwight
√ Michael Jentz in Mantador
√ No one filed to seek election as Mooreton’s mayor
City council
Barney — Jean Akers and Paul Berneking.
Colfax — Kyle Krump and Justin Reiland; Paul Lucas for a two-year term
Fairmount — Renae Swanson and Leo Taylor
Great Bend — Paul Hentges and Steven Jensen
Mooreton — no one filed for either the four- or two-year terms
Wyndmere — Timothy Hetland
Hankinson — Joline O’Hara
Lidgerwood — Stephanie Hejtmanek
Mantador — Travis Haase
Dwight — Aaron Petersen
Municipal judge
Leigha Johanson filed to become Lidgerwood’s municipal judge.
Park Board
√ No one filed for the two-year terms in both Lidgerwood and Fairmount. No one filed for four-year term in Mooreton, Mantador or Lidgerwood
√ David Sanborn in Fairmount
√ Dale Ziegelman filed for a four-year term and Darlene Ziegelman filed for a two-year term in Great Bend
√ Sarah Geray and Ardes Moore in Barney
√ Sam Hernandez and Jason Monilaws filed for four-year terms, while Jason Semerad filed for a two-year term in Hankinson
√ Jon Erdal, Jason Frankl and Pamela Krump in Colfax
√ Jerry Arneson in Wyndmere
Congressional
Incumbent Republican Kelly Armstrong of Bismarck is being challenged by three people – Libertarian Steven Peterson of Fargo, Democrat Zach Raknerud of Minot and Democrat Roland Riemers of Grand Forks.
State
Republican incumbent Doug Burgum of Fargo is being challenged for governor by Republican Michael Coachman of Larimore, Libertarian DuWayne Hendrickson of Minot and Democrat Shelley Lenz of Killdeer.
Incumbent Republican Joshua Gallion of Bismarck is being challenged by Democrat Patrick Hart of Bismarck.
Three are vying for state treasurer — Republican Thomas Beadle of Fargo, Democrat Mark Haugen of Bismarck and Republican Daniel Johnston of Kathryn.
Incumbent Republican Jon Godfread of Bismarck is being challenged by Democrat Travisia Martin of Bismarck for insurance commissioner.
Incumbent Republican Brian Kroshus of Bismarck is being challenged for public service commissioner by Democrat Casey Buchmann.
Incumbent Kirsten Baesler of Mandan is being challenged for superintendent of public instruction by Brandt Dick of Bismarck and Charles Tuttle of Minot. This is a nonpartisan race.
