One of the largest community events in Hankinson has been missing from town for a few years. The pandemic put quite a few things on hold, yet with restrictions lifted and people feeling more comfortable, the town is opening back up to large gatherings.
Hankinson will once again host its annual Music Fest on June 10 and 11. The renamed event has been a yearly tradition for Hankinson since 2014, when it was called Polka Fest. However, the past two years have prevented it from being held.
The event’s name was changed due to a broadening of interests. While polka music will still be played, the Hankinson Commercial Club, which hosts the Music Fest, wanted to emphasize the variety of music that is performed at the festival.
Three bands will perform over the weekend – Matt Hodek’s Dakota Dutchmen, Julie Lee and her white rose Band, and Leon Olsen Show. These bands were selected based on community suggestions, a practice which the Hankinson Commercial Club has used to make many decisions for the event.
“The very first year we got a suggestion that we needed floor wax, so we quickly got floor wax. We have lighter food, keg beer, because people asked for them in the suggestion box,” Commercial Club member Beth Tiegs said.
The event will feature a variety of genres including polka, waltz, and music from the ‘40s and ‘50s. The emphasis of the event will be on getting people with different backgrounds dancing.
“This year it’s going to be one big wedding dance, waltzes, ‘40s ‘50s, polkas, maybe even a chicken dance. I can’t vouch for classic country, but more dancing music,” Tiegs said.
Music Fest attracts people from across the country to celebrate. In the past, attendance has been recorded from over 29 different states including Alaska. A map in the Hankinson Community Center is set out so that visitors can mark where they are from and people can appreciate the variety of people who come for the event.
“I like to see all the different people from all the different areas. I am on the advertising committee so I like to ask where people heard about us and get to know them. I am not out there dancing a lot on the floor, I just like to watch other people do it,” Tiegs said.
In the past, the event has been hosted outdoors. This year, the event will take place entirely inside of the Hankinson Community Center. The move indoors was made to control the environment of the dance.
“One year it was incredibly hot, nothing you can do when it is that hot, it is tough to dance when it is kind of uncomfortable. We have had to deal with wind which can mess with the musicians. By and large, we have had beautiful weather,” Tiegs said.
The outdoors will still be a part of the event as Music Fest’s campsite will be open for those looking to camp out and stay for the weekend.
For people who want to get in on the action early, a kickoff party will be held Thursday, June 9. Sponsored by the Sons of the Legion, the kickoff party will be a chance to listen to a bit more music and get the place ready to go for the next few days of celebration.
