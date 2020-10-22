The Richland County Health Department is holding walk-in clinics for flu shots in Hankinson and Wyndmere, North Dakota. With COVID-19 cases growing in North Dakota, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot.
The Wyndmere walk-in clinic is from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Wyndmere Community Center. The Hankinson walk-in clinic is from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Hankinson Community Center. Both clinics will adhere to social distancing and require masks.
The clinics are open to all ages and accept several kinds of insurance including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Sanford, Medicare and more.
For those without insurance, flu shots will be available at minimal cost, Richland County Immunization Coordinator Carol Lee said.
The clinics are open for all ages and children as young as 6-months-old should get a flu shot.
A flu shot will not protect from COVID-19. However, it will conserve medical resources that are currently strained by the pandemic.
“You want to help boost your immune system because flu viruses and COVID viruses sometimes have similar symptoms. You can get both at the same time. You want to help protect against the flu for sure,” Lee said.
In 2019 the Centers for Disease Control estimated 38 million people in the United States contracted the flu, resulting in 400,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 flu deaths.
The 2019 flu vaccine was 45 percent effective against influenza, according to the CDC. Lee said for the 2020 vaccine three out of four influenza strains in the vaccine have changed from 2019. She hopes the changes will make the 2020 vaccine more effective.
