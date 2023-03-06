Richland County residents were puzzled Saturday, March 4, though not one of them was confused as to why they were at the second ever Make-a-Wish puzzle competition in Mooreton, North Dakota.
“It is puzzling and a good cause, what more can you want,” competitor Jill Skillings said.
The competition was held as a way to raise funds for Make-a-Wish, a non-profit organization that works to grant wishes to children dealing with various illnesses.
The competition brought together 35 teams of four people each to complete a 500-piece puzzle as quickly as they could.
“It has been amazing. It is just wonderful that so many people came to support Make-a-Wish,” Make-a-Wish wish granter Kaycee Fuder said, “And they love making puzzles.”
The first year the event was held, 28 teams participated. With 35 teams this year, the event has grown.
The winning team of the night’s competition included former Make-a-Wish recipient Amelia Rossow. As part of the winning team, Rossow received a $125 giftcard to Antelope Creek in Mooreton, North Dakota.
“Her winning, that was awesome. When people see our kids here at our events it is really heartwarming,” Fuder said.
Rossow’s team finished in 48 minutes and 28 seconds. Second place came in at just over 51 minutes. The second place team earned a $100 gift card. The third place team, who finished with a time of just over 53 minutes, received a $75 gift card.
In addition to the puzzle competition itself, a raffle was hosted at Antelope Creek later that day to raise additional funds. In total, Make-a-Wish raised $8,000 at the event.
The average wish costs around $7,500. The organization serves people across the country and has helped a number of children in Richland County.
“We want to make money to go to our community and we want to make money for Make-a-Wish,” Fuder said.
The event itself didn’t take a lot to put on. Volunteers only needed a time, a place and plenty of puzzles.
“It wasn’t a lot of work, as long as people registered for the event,” Fuder said. “Every year we want it to get bigger and bigger, obviously,” Fuder said.
Each of the assembled puzzles were the same picture, a peaceful farm filled with animals. Teams stayed to finish the puzzle long after the competition was over.
“It is a lot of fun, we love puzzling,” participant Kim Schubert said.