You can remember how to spell her last name with a song.
Spell “M-A-R, Z-I-G, L-I-A-N-O” to the tune of the “Mickey Mouse March.”
She’s been an emergency medical technician for nearly six years.
Ambulance Service Inc., Breckenridge, Minnesota, is the second organization Marzigliano has been with. She previously served as an EMT for Hankinson Ambulance, Hankinson, North Dakota, which provides BLS service. Ambulance Service provides ALS service.
ALS vs. BLS?
“ALS” stands for “advanced life support.” “BLS” stands for “basic life support.” “You can utilize your skills more on an ALS system than a BLS system,” Marzigliano said. Rural communities traditionally have basic life support units, which begin the lifesaving process. “When it’s very serious, you have to call for an ALS. We get dispatched out with them to work with those little teams. We’re also riding to Fargo with the person needing life support. The medic’s riding with them to make sure they’re getting the best, most advanced care that they can get until we get to the hospital.”
Working with a medic allows for more professionalism and care.
EMTs traditionally always work with someone who is one scale higher than themselves. The knowledge and skills allow for expert handling of crisis situations or other professional duties. “Either someone is in a really bad situation, or it’s a medical situation, like when you’re transporting someone to a better level of care,” Marzigliano said.
Marzigliano became an EMT after doing some local traveling.
Originally from Hazen, North Dakota, Marzigliano lived in Wahpeton for 21 years before moving to her current home of Hankinson. She was a nurse before she became an EMT. “I wanted something else,” Marzigliano said. “One day, I was riding my bike through Hankinson and someone was trying to fill their spot with Hankinson Ambulance. They pulled me over and said, ‘Hey, you’ve been in medicine, right?’ I tried it, ended up loving it and wanted to further with it.”
She’s spent just over two years with Ambulance Service.
While working part-time for Hankinson Ambulance, Marzigliano also started working part-time for Ambulance Service. Eventually, Ambulance Service offered her a full-time position and she accepted.
She meets a lot of interesting people in interesting situations.
The saddest moments are when Marzigliano sees people who are “not at the best points in their life. It can be disappointing to know that not every situation is going to end with a win. “The goal is to win more often than you lose, and I think that we do achieve that.”
EMTs don’t think of themselves as lifesavers.
“It’s our job. It’s what we’re supposed to do. It’s good to be able to give people comfort in a time when they’re uncomfortable. It’s good to give your voice to them, to tell them, ‘I need you to breathe.’ When you listen to them and you know that you’re calling them — when you’re holding their hand and letting them know that you’re there — that’s when you know it’s a good job and that you’re giving back.”
