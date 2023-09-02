Getting to Know … Brittanie Watson

Brittanie Watson, Hankinson Public School’s new elementary principal, sat down with News Monitor to share about her career, goals and what life has been like since joining the Pirates.
News Monitor: Is this your first time as an elementary principal?
Brittanie Watson: It is.
NM: What inspired you to become an elementary principal?
BW: You’ve probably heard this from many teachers, but when I was in school, I loved school. I saw the impact you can have on other students and the impact my teachers had on me. I also saw things in the education system that I wanted to have a positive impact on.
NM: I see that you have a Concordia College diploma.
BW: When I went to Concordia, I knew that I wanted to become a math teacher. I also knew, working with my administrators when I was in school, that I wanted to go into administration. In the past year, I worked at a Head Start program in Detroit Lakes, where I was able to get to know and see the younger side of our education system. It was with preschoolers, and I fell in love with that age group. I knew that I always wanted to get into the K-12 education system, and I was able to when this position opened.
NM: Tell us a little about your time at Concordia, or any higher education you’ve received.
BW: I graduated from Concordia in three-and-a-half years. I’ve got my master’s in ed. leadership from MSUM. In December, I’ll have my doctorate from MSUM. It will also be in educational leadership.
NM: You mentioned wanting to become a math teacher. What is your prior classroom experience?
BW: I taught for four years at Discovery Middle School in Fargo. I taught a range of intervention math during my first year, as well as a careers class because they needed a careers teacher. During my other three years, I taught eighth grade math.
NM: Are you originally from the Hankinson area?
BW: I grew up in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. After I graduated high school, I moved up to Moorhead and have been up there ever since.
NM: Are there any differences between being an educator in the Fargo-Moorhead area and being an educator in Hankinson?
BW: I would say that the support this community has is something that you couldn’t hold against any other town that I’ve been in. The support that I’ve received from staff, students and community partners and the support that we have — we couldn’t have our school without it. That’s the biggest difference I’ve seen.
NM: The 2023-2024 school year is nearly two weeks old. It’s a little premature to ask, but how has it been going so far?
BW: (Laughs slightly.) I can’t believe we’re already this far in. It’s been a smooth start. The students are getting into their routines and schedules. I’ve got to say, the work that the staff has put in to prepare for the school year has made the transitions for kids going into new grades be very smooth. I’ve got to give it to my staff, because without them, we wouldn’t make it.
NM: What are some of the more challenging parts of your workday?
BW: Finding time to do everything. I wish that there were more people, because as they say, more hands make less work. However, I think the best thing about it is that no day is boring. There’s always something going on. I think that’s the positive side of that. The challenge is that we’re always busy. Sometimes, trying to figure our prioritizing and having to respond, “triaging,” rather than planning ahead, can be part of a variety of things. But that’s what makes the job exciting.
NM: On the flip side, what are some of the more satisfying aspects of the job so far?
BW: Meeting the students, parents and staff, getting to know them. It’s fun to walk down the hallway and hear that the students are getting to know your name. It’s so cute with the kindergarteners. They don’t know what a principal is, but they’re so excited to see one. Seeing smiles in the classroom and the interactions they have with the staff, their teachers and everyone in the building is nice. I love the special connections that they make. It makes my day.
NM: Do you have any driving priorities for this school year?
BW: My dissertation is on positive behavior intervention support, or the MTSSB process. We’re hoping to fully implement this next year, and am working now on the planning for this. That’s one thing I’m excited about bringing in, because it focuses on how we can build a positive community throughout our school building, from kindergarten through grade 12, from our students to our teachers. That is one aspect that I’m excited about us exploring and digging into this school year.
NM: We’ve talked a little about what education has meant to you. Do you have any special memories from when you were in school?
BW: My best memory is of being an intern for my high school math teacher, Mike Levine. He was a veteran teacher for Detroit Lakes and he allowed me to teach a class as a high schooler. He gave me a book and said, “You’re going to teach a class on how to graph the sine, cosine and tangent graphs for Algebra 2.” I was able to go in and teach the class. By the end of it, I knew that I wanted to be a math teacher. He didn’t have to do that. My job was to help grade and help with anything in the classroom. The experience he gave me and the support is one of the reasons I’m here today.
NM: What else should we know about you?
BW: I’m a mother to two dogs. They keep you busy. They’re Ruby and Oreo, both standard poodles. Between them and my tutoring alongside students from across the country and across the world — mostly China, plus Japan and Germany and so on — it keeps me busy.
NM: That’s amazing. Have you done any overseas traveling?
BW: I haven’t gone overseas. I have gone to Mexico. I tutor through an online tutoring company, so I get to meet kids from around the world, helping them with math.
NM: Do you have any message for the wider community, perhaps people who weren’t aware of Hankinson having a new elementary principal?
BW: Getting a new principal includes a lot of excitement and nerves. You might not know what to expect. I would say that my goal is not to come in here and change what we’ve done. My goal is to support what we do, supporting the kids and the staff. If we need to make changes, it will be done as a group decision. We’re just going to continue doing what we’ve always done, educating and empowering our students.