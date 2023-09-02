Getting to Know … Brittanie Watson

Hankinson Public School Elementary Principal Brittanie Watson, seen at a portion of the school’s unique, para-painted mural based on students’ drawings.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Brittanie Watson, Hankinson Public School’s new elementary principal, sat down with News Monitor to share about her career, goals and what life has been like since joining the Pirates.

News Monitor: Is this your first time as an elementary principal?

Getting to Know … Brittanie Watson

This December, Brittanie Watson will receive her doctorate in educational leadership from Minnesota State University Moorhead.


Tags