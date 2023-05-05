Educational programs are at the heart of what the FFA does. For example, Wyndmere FFA members had an opportunity to learn about beekeeping. Pictured, students Jake Kuchera and Jason Barton with instructor Desi Severance.
submitted by Desi Severance
Wyndmere FFA members stand proud with the sensory table they put together to help a classmate. From left, August Gutzmer, Brooke Davis, Jack Woodbury, Cayden Smykowski, and Tarah Heley.
In Wyndmere, people saw a need. A student at Wyndmere uses a wheelchair, and accommodations for its use were limited. So, when the need for accommodations was brought to the Wyndmere FFA, the members found a solution.
“It is a heightened table so that she can play at the same elevation as her peers. It is fitted so that a wheelchair can go right up to it,” said Desi Severance, Wyndmere Ag teacher and Future Farmers of America leader.
This table was designed and built by members of the Wyndmere FFA. The youth were presented with the possibility of the project and led the construction themselves.
“Students worked on it for a month. This project was given completely to them. Entirely their creativity. They did an awesome job,” Severance said.
For the project, students spoke with the school’s paraeducators, special education teachers and the student’s parents to make sure that what they made would be as useful as possible.
The finished product is a sensory board; the flat surface at the top is depressed to allow the table to be filled with materials so that the student can engage their tactile senses.
This project is just one of many that the Wyndmere FFA have undertaken throughout the years. To Severance, these projects are about teaching students the ways they can give back to the community.
“This isn’t the first time we helped out with stuff like this before. We made about 20 Jesse’s Toy Box boxes. It is pretty cool to walk in somewhere and see the toy box sitting there. We try to find a way to help with whatever people need help with,” Severance said.
As the 2022-23 school year comes to an end, so does a season of the FFA, however, for this youth development group, activities take place year round.
In June, the FFA plans to head overseas. Around 14 students will take part in a trip to Ireland in order to learn about farming practices over there.
“It is a combination of ag experiences, so things like dairy farms, sheepdog demos, shellfish farm, seaweed farm, which is something we don’t really see here at all. Of course we are going to tour the culture, cathedrals, castles, and music that sort of thing. We’re excited for it,” Severance said.
While this is the first overseas trip, agriculture exchange trips are not an uncommon thing for the FFA. In the past, the group has done programs in Alaska, Hawaii and more. These opportunities expose students to new ways of farming and new climates that people are farming in.
“Basically what these FFA exchanges are is we have FFA in North Dakota. They go out and meet FFA members in other regions and we learn from each other,” Severance said.
Throughout the year, the Wyndmere FFA participates in a variety of competitions and activities. Some are focused on leadership while others look at public speaking. Most famously, the FFA looks at ag-related competitions. This is where Wyndmere FFA excels, according to Severance.
“In the past they have always been strong in natural resources and small animal contests, livestock teams have done well,” Severance said.
This spring, the FFA plans to take their work to the State Fair in Minot, North Dakota. There they will show off everything they've completed this year.
When summer comes, it will be back to their projects as members work to grow, craft and bake their way to top prizes in the FFA.