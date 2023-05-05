In Wyndmere, people saw a need. A student at Wyndmere uses a wheelchair, and accommodations for its use were limited. So, when the need for accommodations was brought to the Wyndmere FFA, the members found a solution.

“It is a heightened table so that she can play at the same elevation as her peers. It is fitted so that a wheelchair can go right up to it,” said Desi Severance, Wyndmere Ag teacher and Future Farmers of America leader.



