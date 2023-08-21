‘God’s grace is there. If I give my yes, He’s faithful to me.’

News Monitor begins a two-part look at the newest residents of Carmel of Mary Monastery. The monastery recently hosted the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies.
This week, we interview Megan Krause, a Carmelite nun aspirant. Krause, 53, is originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan. A later in life convert, like St. Augustine, Krause holds a degree in theology. Having always been called to religious life, Krause is currently cloistered outside of Wahpeton with Carmel of Mary’s five nuns.
News Monitor: What inspired you to seek a religious vocation?
Megan Krause: A few years ago, the Lord started to bring me into more moments of silence and solitude, as well as a deeper kind of separating from the world in a sense. I had a deeper experience, in prayer, of Jesus’ heart over the loudness of the world. When the world is so loud, people can’t hear that call within their own hearts. It calls for their own journeys. I was feeling a deeper call to give my life to that. Then I started to have dreams.
NM: Please tell us about the dreams.
MK: I had one where Jesus came to me and asked, “Would you collect honey?” This relates to “Taste and see the goodness of the Lord” in an ancient way. It’s a timeless way, but an ancient way. He gave me a different way to collect honey, which was very interesting. When I woke up, I heard the question in my soul, “Would you be open to live the religious life?” It took me a while to connect the two, because of the ancient order. I think the Holy Spirit led me to look at the cloister and see where He wanted me.
NM: What brought you to the Southern Red River Valley?
MK: I contacted Mother (Mother Madonna, Carmel of Mary’s prioress). Knowing her personality, I should have known differently, but I thought then that it would take her a couple of months (to get back to me). She called me the next day. It was like, oh my gosh! (Laughs.) I started the aspirancy.
NM: How did it feel to begin the aspirancy?
MK: Back in Michigan, I had a pretty prevalent prayer life. I spent most of my days doing the exercise of St. Ignatius and I had a spiritual advisor there. I was also talking back with Mother, and they had been praying for me. With the aspirancy, you’re required to spend time in the cloister. When I came for a come and see visit, it was just really apparent. I’ve always loved St. Thérèse of Lisieux (1873-1897), and she’s, like, in every corridor in the cloister. (Laughs.)
NM: Were there special events during the initial visit?
MK: I had interviews with each sister. It was just one of those things where you can say it was the Lord, in every word spoken. There were so many commonalities and just the way it was and the way it felt. When I was here, I was looking at the crucifix in the chapel and I heard in my heart, Him saying to me, “I’ve given myself to you. Will you give yourself to me?” This was my call.
NM: What is the next step for an aspirant?
MK: I’ve been here since last December. My postulancy will start this December. (Editor’s Note: Postulancy is followed by a period as a novice, then the taking of temporary vows and a period of life with those vows before the taking of full vows and life as a full Carmelite nun.)
NM: It’s possible that your story will inspire others to seek vocations. Do you have anything you’d like to say to them?
MK: I think it has to do with what makes someone persevere. Mother says I run around like a 23-year-old. (Laughs.) At the same time, I still am older and might not have as much energy. The lifestyle is more rigorous (than may be assumed). But God’s grace is there. If I give my yes, He’s faithful to me.
NM: What do you believe will aid and guide you as a nun?
MK: I think the most important thing is that I’ve always been childlike, which helps. But even if you’re someone who’s older, has had jobs or tried working in religion in some way or had a life before the vocation, it’s just about learning to be like a child. It’s because everything is new. I’m in classes for chant, virtues, Scripture and Latin. The Latin is the hardest part. (Laughs.)
I think it’s like what St. Thérèse taught, which I’m seeing more deeply than I have in my entire life. I’ve followed her since being a convert and when she talks about taking that first step up the stairway of perfection and thinking that “I can’t get any higher.” God, then, in his mercy lifts the soul up. I’ve given him many opportunities to do the same. (Laughs.) I see that more and it’s so beautiful. I actually am singing a chant and there’s that feeling of “Oh my gosh, how did that happen?”
Really, it’s what the Lord has done. Also, the sisters here are all very beautiful. They’re very gentle and patient. I tend to be a perfectionist. They’ve helped me not to be so hard on myself. The wisdom here is amazing. The nun with the shortest time has been a nun for 14 years, and then we have nuns from 20-30 years and onward.
The wisdom and the beauty that I get to partake in, enter into and learn from — anyone would feel so blessed about that.
Next week, meet Sister Mary Theodora.