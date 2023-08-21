‘God’s grace is there. If I give my yes, He’s faithful to me.’

Megan Krause, 53, is a Carmelite nun aspirant. Originally from Grand Rapids, Mich., she is currently cloistered outside of Wahpeton with Carmel of Mary Monastery's five nuns.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

News Monitor begins a two-part look at the newest residents of Carmel of Mary Monastery. The monastery recently hosted the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies.

