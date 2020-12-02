GoFundMe surpasses goal for Lidgerwood teen injured in car crash

Broden Frolek, 19, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, was seriously injured in a car crash on Saturday, Nov. 28. Frolek is currently in intensive care at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. On Nov. 30, a GoFundMe was created for Frolek’s medical expenses.
As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe has amassed a total of $35,643 of a $35,000 goal. The original funding goal was $25,000. Money received from the GoFundMe will go directly towards medical expenses associated with the crash.
The GoFundMe currently has 584 donors and over 2,000 shares.
Connor Jensen, a friend of Frolek at North Dakota State University, created the GoFundMe.
Frolek, a sophomore at NDSU, was injured when his vehicle left the Highway 11 roadway, struck a ditch and rolled over east of Cayuga, North Dakota. Frolek and the vehicle were not discovered until several hours after the fact, a release for the North Dakota Highway State Patrol said.
Frolek sustained several injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Fargo.
Nathan Frolek, Broden’s uncle, said the family needs time before they speak about the accident.
“We do want to thank everyone for their support and prayers. The power of prayer is the best medicine for those who want to help,” Frolek’s uncle Nathan Frolek said.
A healing mass will be held online today, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. here.
If you’d like to donate to the fund, more information can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-broden-frolek-fund
